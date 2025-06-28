Masowe's Big 5 leader dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Johanne Masowe Echishanu apostolic sect is mourning the loss of one of its most respected elders, Madzibaba Mathias Nyakudya, who passed away in the early hours of Friday at his home in Domboshava after a prolonged illness.While the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, old age is believed to have been a significant contributing factor. Although his precise age remains uncertain, many followers held that he was well over 95 years old.Madzibaba Mathias was regarded as one of the "Big 5," a designation within the sect for the most senior and influential leaders of the white-robed apostolic church. His death marks the end of an era for the community, which viewed him as a steadfast pillar of spiritual guidance and tradition.He now leaves behind three other senior elders of equal standing: Madzibaba Lawrence Katsiru, a former Zanu-PF legislator; Madzibaba Israel Muhana; and Madzibaba Gibson Chinhevere. The fifth member of the group, Madzibaba Edward Manyarara, tragically died in a car accident at the Kuwadzana roundabout in Harare several years ago.Madzibaba Mathias is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. According to information circulated within the sect, his burial was scheduled to take place on Saturday morning in Domboshava.