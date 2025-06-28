Seh Calaz to launch much-anticipated album

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi, is gearing up for the launch of his latest album, Noah, in what promises to be a landmark event on Zimbabwe's music calendar. The launch, organised by Chitomborwizi Events in partnership with Ghetto Chronicles, is scheduled for August 16 at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and is expected to attract fans from all over the country.Seh Calaz, known for his dynamic performances and magnetic stage presence, is making a notable comeback following a bout of ill health earlier this year. The release of Noah marks a pivotal moment in his career as he seeks to further cement his influence in the Zimdancehall scene.Originally slated for release last year, the album's launch was postponed due to what organisers described as an "album release frenzy" at the time. Preparations are now well underway, with organisers promising a high-calibre production and an unforgettable experience for attendees."This is going to be a memorable event for Zimdancehall music," said Tawanda Pilima of Chitomborwizi Events.Philemon Jambaya, spokesperson for Ghetto Chronicles, added, "Seh Calaz is a household name, and this Noah album will prove why he has been a key player in the industry for so long."The upcoming album follows a string of successful releases earlier this year, including the hit singles Mambo ndi Mambo and Ndipe Gwenya featuring Kinnah, both of which have dominated local airwaves and entertainment venues.The launch event will also feature performances from some of the genre's leading artists, including Chillspot Family, Dadza D, Madedido, Kinnah, and Hwindi President, promising an electrifying night for Zimdancehall enthusiasts.