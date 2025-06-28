Ex-Zanu-PF councillor found dead after alleged adulterous scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tinashe Yingi, former Zanu-PF councillor for Mwenezi Ward 5, was found dead by hanging in a mountainous area near Chihlahla village two days after he went missing. His death follows the unearthing of an adulterous relationship with a married woman from his home village of Dhuvai under Chief Neshuro.Yingi's decomposing body was discovered on Sunday and he was laid to rest on Monday, June 23, at his family homestead in Dhuvai Village.Chief Neshuro, born Rodwell Gudo, confirmed the tragic death, revealing that Yingi had consumed poisonous substances before hanging himself, reportedly after an undisclosed dispute."Yingi disappeared on Friday morning and his body was found on Sunday. On that day, he was reportedly seen drinking beer at Sarahuru business centre for the first time, before obtaining and consuming poisonous substances and later hanging himself," said Chief Neshuro.Sources close to the matter revealed that Yingi had been involved in a long-term extramarital affair with a married woman whose husband works in South Africa. The relationship reportedly took a critical turn after Yingi impregnated the woman."The married woman lives in the same village, and their affair had been ongoing for some time. Things escalated when Yingi impregnated her. His wife, upon learning this, threatened to report him to the woman's husband," the source said.The pregnant woman, now five months along, reportedly pressured Yingi to marry her, adding to the strain as his wife strongly opposed the situation."The scandal became the talk of the village, with both women exerting pressure on Yingi. The pregnant woman demanded marriage, while his wife was deeply upset. Facing societal backlash and fearing retaliation from the husband in South Africa, Yingi is believed to have taken his own life," added the source.Yingi previously served one term as councillor for the then Ward 5. His political career was halted after the ward was divided during delimitation ahead of the 2023 elections, leading to his loss in the primaries.The community remains shocked by the circumstances surrounding Yingi's death, highlighting the personal and societal pressures that may have contributed to the tragedy.