Wife catches village head 'raping' donkey twice

News / National

by Staff reporter

Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi has sentenced Martin Gaviro, a 71-year-old village head under Chief Shumba in Masvingo rural, to 12 months in prison after convicting him of bestiality.Gaviro was caught twice engaging in sexual acts with a donkey by his wife, Dzivaidzo Gaviro, who testified against him in court. The incidents occurred on May 2 and May 12, 2025, at Gaviro's homestead in Gaviro Village.Magistrate Hanzi suspended the custodial sentence in full on the condition that Gaviro refrains from committing a similar offense within the next five years.During the trial, Gaviro told the court that he engaged in the acts because his wife was allegedly denying him conjugal rights.According to testimony, Dzivaidzo woke up around 3 a.m. to relieve herself and upon returning to bed noticed her husband was missing. When she searched for him, she found Martin in the kraal having intercourse with a donkey. Despite the shocking discovery, she forgave him and did not report the incident at that time.However, 10 days later, around 4:45 a.m. on May 12, Dzivaidzo again caught Gaviro naked in the act with the donkey. This time, the village head fled the scene unclothed.Following the second incident, Dzivaidzo reported the matter to Chief Shumba, who advised her to take the issue to the police.The case was prosecuted by Precious Takuva, leading to Gaviro's conviction and sentencing.