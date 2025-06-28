Zimasco worker dies in chrome ore accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident occurred this morning at Zimasco's Kwekwe Division, one of Zimbabwe's leading ferro-chrome mining operations, when a CAT tipper operator was buried underneath a large pile of chrome ore at the West Plant.Fellow workers acted swiftly to rescue the man, managing to extricate him from the heavy heap before rushing him to Kwekwe General Hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Zimasco, operated by Tiahano, has confirmed the incident, and authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.The company and community mourn the loss as safety concerns in the mining sector remain a critical issue, with calls for stringent measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.