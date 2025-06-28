Former Wenela miners call for Mnangagwa intervention

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwean miners who worked in South African mines under the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association (Wenela) have appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene in efforts to secure their pensions and compensation for injuries and diseases contracted during their employment.The ex-miners, many of whom were stationed at mines in the Orange Free State and the Transvaal regions, have been waiting for over two years to receive compensation promised by both the South African and Zimbabwean governments.Speaking to the media on Friday, David Nyawasha, chairman of the Ex-Wenela Miners Association of Zimbabwe, highlighted the ongoing delays and challenges faced by the former workers."We are engaging the South African and Zimbabwean governments in our efforts to get the compensation that we deserve. We want to see the issue settled once and for all, and President Mnangagwa's intervention in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman will be key," Nyawasha said.He explained that many miners who fell ill on the job were repatriated in what he described as a "capitalist method" to avoid compensating them. When raising their concerns with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, they have been met with repeated delays."That has not been fair to us, as some of our members are dying of respiratory diseases that they contracted when they worked at the mines," Nyawasha added.The former miners face numerous hurdles in claiming compensation, including legal barriers and difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many had their contracts abruptly terminated, lost copies of their contracts, or have service records that cannot be traced. Additionally, affidavits submitted in support of claims are often rejected.Nyawasha criticized the Tshiamiso Trust, established to speed up compensation for mine workers, as being unhelpful due to its stringent requirements. To make a claim, former miners must undergo a Benefit Medical Examination (BME), which includes lung X-rays, lung infection tests, and a general health check. Importantly, the examination must be performed by service providers accredited by the Trust.Mining companies involved in the Tshiamiso Trust include Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Africa Rainbow Minerals, Harmony, Gold Fields, and Anglo American.The former miners' call for President Mnangagwa's intervention comes as they seek to break through bureaucratic obstacles and secure long-overdue justice and support for those affected by the hazardous conditions endured during their mining work.