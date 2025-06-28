Outdated regulations stifling development in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Councils across Zimbabwe must urgently modernize and adopt private sector-friendly reforms to eliminate bottlenecks in local government systems that threaten the country's ambitious economic transformation agenda, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Benjamin Kabikira has urged.Speaking on Wednesday at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual congress in Victoria Falls, Kabikira highlighted the critical role urban areas play as investment hubs but warned that outdated regulations and inefficiencies continue to stifle growth."Our local authorities continue to face pressing challenges, from infrastructure that can no longer meet demand, to constrained revenue bases and regulatory bottlenecks that hinder the ease of doing business," Kabikira said. "These challenges, if left unchecked, compromise our collective vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030."The Deputy Minister called on councils to shift their mindsets towards embracing modern billing and service tracking systems and to craft investor-friendly local governance laws. He emphasized the importance of reducing red tape and bureaucracy, especially regarding permits and access to land and services, to create an enabling environment for growth."There is no transformation without efficiency. Let us be bold and innovative. Think beyond outdated practices. Create systems that support growth, not stifle it. The future of our economy depends not only on what happens at the top but what is done at the grassroots. Let us make our local authorities engines of progress, not barriers to it," Kabikira said.Addressing the challenge of informal settlements and businesses proliferating in many urban and rural centers, Kabikira expressed concern over their negative impact on local revenue collection and urban planning."Informality continues to elude proper planning and taxation. If we are to transform our urban and rural growth points into competitive economic centres, we must close the gap between planning and reality," he added.Kabikira's remarks underscore the urgent need for local governments to reform and innovate in order to align with Zimbabwe's broader economic goals and create vibrant, investment-friendly communities that contribute meaningfully to national development.