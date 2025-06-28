Zimbabweans warned over Kenya job scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has issued a stern warning about a fraudulent job recruitment scam circulating on social media platforms, targeting Zimbabwean job seekers with false promises of employment opportunities in Kenya.In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade revealed that the scam operates through a Facebook page misleadingly named Zimbabwe Embassy Kenya. The page, created on 14 June 2025 by unknown individuals or groups, falsely claims to be recruiting staff on behalf of the Zimbabwean Embassy in Nairobi."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise the public of a job recruitment scam that is being advertised on a Facebook page created by an unknown person on 14 June 2025 under the name Zimbabwe Embassy Kenya," the statement read.The fraudulent page offers a range of fake job vacancies, demanding a payment of US$375 for an "Africa Regional Labour Accreditation Certificate" as part of the recruitment process. The Ministry emphasized that this page has no official affiliation with the Zimbabwean Embassy in Kenya, the Ministry itself, or the Government of Zimbabwe.It reminded Zimbabweans that all official recruitment into the public service is conducted solely by the Public Service Commission and that these processes are free of charge. No payments are ever required at any stage of legitimate government recruitment.The Ministry urged the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment abroad and to verify the authenticity of job offers through official government offices or embassies."Scams of this nature not only spread misinformation but can result in significant financial losses for victims who may be deceived into making payments," the Ministry warned.This alert comes amid a rise in online employment scams that prey on vulnerable job seekers with increasingly sophisticated tactics. Authorities have called for heightened public awareness and education to prevent further victimization.Investigations into the origin and operators of the fake Facebook page are ongoing. The government is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and social media companies to identify and shut down fraudulent accounts, pledging to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the public from such scams.