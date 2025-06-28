Zimbabwe suspends excise duty on raw wine imports

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a move aimed at boosting the local wine industry, the Zimbabwean government has suspended excise duty on imported raw wine for approved manufacturers. The measure, announced through Statutory Instrument 68 of 2025, came into effect on June 27 and will remain in place for two years.The policy amendment updates the Customs and Excise (Suspension) Regulations of 2003, originally published under Statutory Instrument 257. It specifically covers raw wine classified under commodity code 2204.29.99, allowing local producers to import up to 100,000 litres annually without paying excise duty.According to the government, the suspension is intended to promote investment, innovation, and growth in Zimbabwe's domestic wine production sector. The regulation was enacted by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, using powers granted under sections 235 and 120 of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02].Under the new framework, an "approved wine manufacturer" is defined as a company or individual who has been granted formal approval by the Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to import raw wine for processing. To qualify for the duty exemption, importers must submit a signed declaration with each import entry, confirming that the raw wine will be used solely for production at their designated facility.However, the benefit is conditional. The Commissioner reserves the right to deny the duty suspension if an importer fails to comply with section 34C of the Revenue Authority Act [Chapter 23:11], which governs compliance and reporting obligations.The suspension is expected to lower production costs for local wineries, improve competitiveness, and potentially expand the range and quality of Zimbabwean wines in both domestic and export markets. Industry stakeholders have welcomed the development, seeing it as a practical step toward supporting agro-based manufacturing and economic diversification.