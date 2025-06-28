Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe suspends excise duty on raw wine imports

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 15:06hrs | Views
In a move aimed at boosting the local wine industry, the Zimbabwean government has suspended excise duty on imported raw wine for approved manufacturers. The measure, announced through Statutory Instrument 68 of 2025, came into effect on June 27 and will remain in place for two years.

The policy amendment updates the Customs and Excise (Suspension) Regulations of 2003, originally published under Statutory Instrument 257. It specifically covers raw wine classified under commodity code 2204.29.99, allowing local producers to import up to 100,000 litres annually without paying excise duty.

According to the government, the suspension is intended to promote investment, innovation, and growth in Zimbabwe's domestic wine production sector. The regulation was enacted by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, using powers granted under sections 235 and 120 of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02].

Under the new framework, an "approved wine manufacturer" is defined as a company or individual who has been granted formal approval by the Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to import raw wine for processing. To qualify for the duty exemption, importers must submit a signed declaration with each import entry, confirming that the raw wine will be used solely for production at their designated facility.

However, the benefit is conditional. The Commissioner reserves the right to deny the duty suspension if an importer fails to comply with section 34C of the Revenue Authority Act [Chapter 23:11], which governs compliance and reporting obligations.

The suspension is expected to lower production costs for local wineries, improve competitiveness, and potentially expand the range and quality of Zimbabwean wines in both domestic and export markets. Industry stakeholders have welcomed the development, seeing it as a practical step toward supporting agro-based manufacturing and economic diversification.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2551 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 265 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1371 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views