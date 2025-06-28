Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Smugglers abandon vehicle, contraband in police chase

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 15:07hrs | Views
Police in Manicaland have impounded an abandoned Honda Fit packed with smuggled bales of second-hand clothes following a high-speed chase involving an anti-smuggling crack team on June 23, 2025.

The vehicle, a blue Honda Fit with registration number AEE 0342, was intercepted in Greenside, Mutare, after it lost control at a road intersection and crashed into a tree. The occupants fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended.

Manicaland Provincial Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident in a statement to The Midweek Watch, saying the vehicle was transporting nine bales of clothing believed to have been smuggled from Mozambique through an illegal entry point.

"On June 23, 2025, at around 1700hrs, an anti-smuggling crack team deployed in Manicaland Province received intelligence that a blue Honda Fit was en route to Sakubva, carrying a contraband of second-hand clothes," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Police said the car was being tracked along suspected smuggling routes when the team received a tip-off about an accident at an intersection in Greenside. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle abandoned and fully loaded with the illicit goods.

The car and the contraband have since been surrendered to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and may be used as evidence in future court proceedings.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.

The incident underscores the continued challenge Zimbabwean authorities face in controlling smuggling along porous border routes with Mozambique, especially in Manicaland where second-hand clothing is often trafficked into local markets.

Source - Midweek

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2551 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 265 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1371 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views