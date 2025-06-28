Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's son releases third album featuring Jah Prayzah

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 15:09hrs | Views
Zimbabwean producer and musician Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior, known professionally as St Emmo, has released his much-anticipated third studio album titled The Producer's Album 2, marking a major milestone in his musical journey. The album, a collaborative project featuring both established local stars and emerging voices, has been in the making for three years.

Speaking at the launch, St Emmo expressed pride in the work, describing it as a unique body of art that reflects the depth of Zimbabwe's creative pool. He said the album holds personal significance as it is not only his third studio release but also his first major collaboration effort involving a wide range of artists.

"This album is significant because I have managed to feature a lot of Zimbabwean artists on it," he said. "It is my first major collaboration album with various artists like Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths, Sylent Nqo, and Josh Meck, and they are quite established."

The album also shines a spotlight on rising stars. St Emmo introduced upcoming artists such as Carlo, a guitarist and vocalist, Zherklin (real name Jackie), Jay Afrik, and 18-year-old rapper Stan C from Chegutu. He noted that the mix of experience and fresh energy was intentional and key to the album's diverse sound.

Known for his genre-blending style, St Emmo has crafted The Producer's Album 2 to include a fusion of Alternative, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, Pop, Jazz Hip-Hop, and New Age. Each track is a collaboration, giving the album a dynamic and inclusive feel that mirrors Zimbabwe's evolving music scene.

Among the standout tracks on the 15-song album are "MaBlesser" featuring Jay Afrik, "Faded" with Josh Meck, "Heat" featuring Poptain, and "Higher" by Zherklin. St Emmo said these tracks are positioned as potential hits and are already generating excitement among fans.

He added that his journey in producing this album involved working with other big names like Nutty O and Shinsoman on earlier singles, and he remains open to future collaborations.

The Producer's Album 2 is now available on all major streaming platforms. St Emmo hinted that music videos and live performances to promote the project are in the pipeline, as he continues to cement his place as one of Zimbabwe's most versatile and forward-thinking producers.

Source - online

Comments


