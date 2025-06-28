Man arrested over 203 violent crimes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika, in connection with a shocking spree of 203 violent crimes committed across Masvingo Province since 2023.Zimirenyika was apprehended in Ngundu on June 19, 2025, following a wide-ranging investigation that linked him to a string of serious offences including armed robbery, rape, kidnapping, car theft, and malicious damage to property.In a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) official X account, authorities revealed that the suspect is connected to crimes committed in Mwenezi, Renco, Muchakata, Ngundu, Zaka, and other surrounding communities.Among the most heinous of the alleged crimes is a murder case in which Zimirenyika is accused of striking Jacob Museva with a mattock on June 6, 2025, at Lundi Business Centre in Mwenezi. Museva had reportedly tried to intervene during a robbery, in an attempt to rescue a victim from the attacker.Zimirenyika has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody until July 4, 2025, as investigations continue.The ZRP has praised the breakthrough in what is considered one of the province's most extensive crime waves in recent years, urging the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities.Police said further charges could be added as investigations deepen. Residents in affected areas have expressed relief over the arrest, with many describing Zimirenyika as a "shadowy terror" whose alleged crimes had left communities in fear.Authorities say they are working to build a solid case by piecing together witness accounts, forensic evidence, and statements from past victims to ensure justice is served.