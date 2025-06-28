Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman killed in Honda Fit hit-and-run

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 15:12hrs | Views
A quiet Friday evening turned into a scene of horror when a 34-year-old woman from Cowdray Park was fatally struck by a speeding Honda Fit while crossing the road along Leopold Takawira Avenue, leaving residents shocked and calling for tighter road safety enforcement.

The tragic incident occurred at around 6PM on 27 June near the intersection of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Park Road. The victim, identified as Faith Chipare, was reportedly attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a Honda Fit driven by a 19-year-old man from Burnside.

According to police, the vehicle had no passengers at the time, and the young driver failed to notice Chipare in time to avoid the collision. The impact was severe, and Chipare sustained fatal head injuries, dying on the spot.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the fatal crash and said investigations are ongoing. The driver has been charged with Culpable Homicide for failing to maintain a proper lookout.

"Motorists must always keep a proper lookout to ensure they have a clear view of the road ahead and to the sides. Accidents like these are avoidable if drivers exercise caution," said Inspector Msebele.

The incident has sparked renewed calls from residents for authorities to implement stricter speed controls and improve enforcement in high pedestrian areas. Many argue that speeding vehicles, particularly small cars like the Honda Fit, have become a menace on Bulawayo's roads.

Local community leaders and road safety advocates are also urging the city council to consider installing traffic calming measures such as speed humps, pedestrian crossings, and improved signage to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

As Bulawayo mourns the loss of another life on its increasingly dangerous roads, police and transport officials are again reminding drivers to stay alert, slow down, and remember that one moment of negligence can cost a life.

Source - Midweek
More on: #Honda_Fit, #Killed, #Hit

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

37 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2551 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 265 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1371 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views