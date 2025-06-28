Woman killed in Honda Fit hit-and-run

News / National

by Staff reporter

A quiet Friday evening turned into a scene of horror when a 34-year-old woman from Cowdray Park was fatally struck by a speeding Honda Fit while crossing the road along Leopold Takawira Avenue, leaving residents shocked and calling for tighter road safety enforcement.The tragic incident occurred at around 6PM on 27 June near the intersection of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Park Road. The victim, identified as Faith Chipare, was reportedly attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a Honda Fit driven by a 19-year-old man from Burnside.According to police, the vehicle had no passengers at the time, and the young driver failed to notice Chipare in time to avoid the collision. The impact was severe, and Chipare sustained fatal head injuries, dying on the spot.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the fatal crash and said investigations are ongoing. The driver has been charged with Culpable Homicide for failing to maintain a proper lookout."Motorists must always keep a proper lookout to ensure they have a clear view of the road ahead and to the sides. Accidents like these are avoidable if drivers exercise caution," said Inspector Msebele.The incident has sparked renewed calls from residents for authorities to implement stricter speed controls and improve enforcement in high pedestrian areas. Many argue that speeding vehicles, particularly small cars like the Honda Fit, have become a menace on Bulawayo's roads.Local community leaders and road safety advocates are also urging the city council to consider installing traffic calming measures such as speed humps, pedestrian crossings, and improved signage to prevent similar tragedies in the future.As Bulawayo mourns the loss of another life on its increasingly dangerous roads, police and transport officials are again reminding drivers to stay alert, slow down, and remember that one moment of negligence can cost a life.