Zimbabwean star seals move to SA's Amazulu

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rising Zimbabwean striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is set to join South African Premiership side Amazulu FC after impressing at the recently held 2025 COSAFA Cup, sources close to the player have confirmed.Ngwenya, 22, who has been a standout performer for FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Durban-based outfit that will keep him at the club until June 2027.The talented forward caught the eye of Amazulu scouts during the 2025 COSAFA Cup in South Africa, where he scored two goals and earned a place in the tournament's first-round best XI—despite Zimbabwe's early exit.A source close to the negotiations said:"Ngwenya had options, but Amazulu moved swiftly to secure him. They see him as a long-term investment for their attacking line. He'll officially join the club at the start of July."Usuthu beat off competition from ambitious Zimbabwean side Scottland FC, who were also heavily linked with the player and had reportedly tabled a lucrative offer to lure him locally.Ngwenya's final match for "Pure Platinum Play" will be Saturday's fixture against Simba Bhora, capping off a solid run with the Zvishavane-based outfit, where he became a fan favourite for his pace, positioning, and clinical finishing.His move marks another step forward for Zimbabwean talent seeking opportunities in more competitive leagues, with many viewing his transfer as a reward for his development and recent international performances.Amazulu are expected to officially unveil Ngwenya next week.