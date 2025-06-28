Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's ZiG annual inflation rate surges to 92,5%

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 15:17hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's local currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG or ZWG), recorded a sharp annual inflation surge of 92.5% in June 2025, up by 0.4 percentage points from May, according to the latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) on Friday.

While month-on-month inflation in ZiG terms decelerated slightly to 0.3%—down from 0.9% recorded in May—the year-on-year figures revealed a continued upward trajectory in consumer prices, further fuelling public anxiety over the currency's stability and purchasing power.

"The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of June 2025, as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 92.5%," Zimstat reported.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has attempted to downplay the implications of the rising annual inflation rate, asserting that it has little to no impact on current price levels or consumers' day-to-day purchasing ability.

"The current trend in annual inflation is expected to continue up to September 2025 and decline thereafter to align with the current low and stable monthly inflation," the central bank said in a recent statement. "The current annual inflation will, therefore, not affect consumer purchasing power and value preservation, as inflation impact has already been realized."

However, critics have challenged the RBZ's narrative, warning that the persistent inflation surge reflects deeper structural flaws in the economy. Economists and market watchers say rising inflation undermines confidence in the ZiG, despite short-term monetary stability measures.

Meanwhile, inflation measured in US dollar terms showed a mixed picture. The weighted month-on-month inflation rate for June stood at -0.1%, a marginal decline from 0.0% in May. The weighted year-on-year inflation rate, however, stood at a significant 27.1%.

The US dollar inflation rate for June was -0.2%, an increase from the -0.3% recorded in May. On an annual basis, the US$ inflation rate rose to 14.0%, pointing to broad-based price pressures across both currencies.

Zimstat also revealed new poverty benchmarks for the month, with the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person pegged at ZWG 874.23 and the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) at ZWG 1,280.05.

The surge in annual inflation comes just three months after the introduction of the ZiG in April, raising questions about the new currency's durability and the government's capacity to control runaway prices.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

38 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2553 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1372 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views