Chamisa opens up on Zanu-PF agent allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has finally responded to persistent and long-running rumours accusing him of secretly working with ZANU-PF, describing the claims as "profitless gossip" and encouraging Zimbabweans to focus on faith instead of conspiracy theories.In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter) dated 28 June 2025, Chamisa mocked the bizarre allegations that have shadowed his political career."I'm used to being blamed for literally everything and anything… Some gossip that I found and formed ZANU-PF in 1963… Some gossip that I have rainmaking powers yet I withhold the rains and cause droughts… Yet some gossip that I cause every misfortune that befalls them," Chamisa wrote.The comments came in response to a direct question from a user identified as @Terrenc14834103, who bluntly asked: "People they been gossiping that you're a ZANU-PF agent, is this true?"Chamisa's response quickly went viral, gaining thousands of views within hours and sparking a wave of reactions across the platform.He urged his followers to focus on spiritual matters rather than political rumours:"Never waste precious time on profitless gossip. Invest more time in the gospel of salvation — the gospel of Jesus Christ."The remarks come amid renewed criticism over Chamisa's recent re-entry into Zimbabwe's political spotlight after stepping down from leading the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in January 2024, claiming the party had been hijacked by ZANU-PF and state institutions.In an interview with The Standard published earlier this week, Chamisa clarified his position, saying:"Leaving the CCC is different from leaving the people of Zimbabwe whom I so deeply respect and value. I left the old vehicle only because ZANU-PF had captured and compromised it."He also dismissed the ruling party's development blueprint, "Vision 2030," calling it a diversion:"The whole 2030 nonsense is a desperate attempt to avoid the people… It is an attempt to create a window for further destroying an otherwise beautiful country."However, Chamisa's political comeback has drawn mixed reactions, with some Zimbabweans accusing him of flip-flopping and creating confusion in the opposition ranks."Chamisa ngaambomira kukonzeresa confusion (Chamisa should stop causing confusion). What new is he bringing except to legitimise a flawed process?" one user, @mattiedziva, posted.Another user lashed out:"He must get a life. Hatisi imbwa dzake isu (We are not his dogs). Ngaamiswe hake mukomana (That young man must be initiated)."Some expressed voter apathy and disillusionment with Zimbabwe's fractured opposition."I'm not going to waste my time ever again going to vote in Zimbabwe. The opposition are a paid lot and they don't care about the masses," one comment read.Chamisa's political journey has been turbulent. After the fracturing of the MDC in 2022, he launched the CCC, which he exited in early 2024 citing state infiltration. In his 13-page resignation letter, he accused ZANU-PF of weaponising state institutions to "bastardise and hijack" the opposition movement.Despite the controversies and accusations, Chamisa remains one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable political figures. Yet his latest remarks highlight the ongoing battle for credibility he faces—not just from the ruling party, but from within the opposition and the electorate he once inspired.