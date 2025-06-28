Latest News Editor's Choice


Man sets girlfriend's house ablaze

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 18:20hrs | Views
Police have launched a manhunt for a 29-year-old man from Zhombe who is on the run after allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend by setting her house on fire while she was asleep.

Nyasha Chaza, of Samambwa Village under Chief Samambwa, is accused of locking his girlfriend inside her home and torching it in a fit of rage following a domestic altercation. The incident occurred around 11:30pm on Monday at Empress Business Centre in Zhombe.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the victim, 27-year-old Phumuzile Kufaulele, is currently admitted in critical condition at Kadoma District Hospital after suffering extensive burns in the attack.

"It is alleged that the suspect, following a heated dispute with the victim earlier in the day, went to her house during the night while she was asleep, fastened the door from the outside, poured petrol around the house and set it on fire," said Inspector Mahoko.

Neighbours were alerted by Kufaulele's screams and quickly intervened, managing to put out the flames and rush her to hospital.

Chaza fled the scene and is still at large. Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

"This was a deliberate and brutal act. We appeal to members of the public to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect," Mahoko added.

The incident has left residents of the usually quiet Empress Business Centre in shock, as calls grow for justice and better protection of women from gender-based violence.

Source - Mirror
