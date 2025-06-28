Panic at Sally Mugabe Hospital as fire breaks out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Panic gripped Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, formerly known as Harare Hospital, on Saturday, June 28, 2025, after a fire broke out in one of the hospital's buildings, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and sparking alarm across the capital.Videos and images showing smoke billowing from the hospital quickly went viral on social media, prompting a wave of concern among Zimbabweans. The footage was widely circulated by popular content creator King Solomon, whose post fuelled intense online discussions about the cause and implications of the blaze.At the time of reporting, authorities had not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. However, eyewitnesses reported chaos as staff scrambled to ensure the safety of patients, with some fearing the fire might spread to critical wards."We are waiting for an official statement from the hospital and emergency services. So far, no casualties have been confirmed," said one source close to the hospital administration.The fire has triggered widespread speculation and worry among the public. Some social media users raised suspicions of foul play, suggesting the fire could have been deliberately started to create a pretext for costly renovation projects. Others called for a thorough investigation and increased transparency in how public institutions handle emergencies.Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, also known locally as "kuGomo," is one of Zimbabwe's largest referral centres, serving thousands of patients from across the country.Authorities are expected to release a formal update on the incident in the coming hours.