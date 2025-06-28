Latest News Editor's Choice


Proteas punishes Chevrons at Queens

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 18:22hrs | Views
Queens Sports Club was transformed into a Proteas playground on Saturday as South Africa's rising stars, Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Dewald Brevis, launched a ferocious counterattack to take control of the first Test against Zimbabwe.

At tea on day one, the visitors were firmly in charge, sitting on 248 for 6, with debutant Pretorious leading the charge with a blistering unbeaten 128 off 144 deliveries. The 19-year-old announced his arrival on the Test stage with a fearless display, reaching his maiden century in just 112 balls.

South Africa had been in a spot of bother at 90 for 4 earlier in the day, but the tide turned dramatically in the second session, which saw the World Test Championship holders add 158 runs for just two wickets.

Brevis, another Test debutant, brought his aggressive limited-overs flair into the longer format, smashing a rapid 51 off 41 balls before being dismissed by Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani, caught by Tanaka Chivanga. The exciting knock marked a new era for the Proteas, built on youth and bold intent.

Kyle Verreynne was the only other wicket to fall in the session, edging spinner Wellington Masakadza to slip for 10. Despite early morning success for the hosts, the afternoon belonged entirely to South Africa's new generation.

Corbin Bosch (22* off 48) offered steady support to Pretorious as the Proteas looked to push their advantage after the break.

For Zimbabwe, who started the day brightly with disciplined bowling and early breakthroughs, the second session was a sobering reminder of South Africa's depth and explosive talent. The Chevrons will be desperate for a breakthrough after tea to avoid falling further behind in this fast-moving contest.

With the battle heating up at Queens Sports Club, fans are already bracing for more fireworks in what is shaping up to be a thrilling Test match.

Source - B-Metro

