Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to tell their own stories

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called on Zimbabweans to embrace the power of storytelling and intellectual authorship as a way to shape the nation's future and preserve its ideological legacy.He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of "An Itinerant Social Scientist: Memoirs of a Public Servant", the autobiography of veteran administrator Dr Matenda Andries Rukobo, held in Harare on Friday."This occasion is not just a literary event; it is a historical and ideological milestone that bears testimony to the life of service and principled leadership of a man who walked the corridors of power, yet remained rooted in the values of humility and revolutionary consciousness," said VP Chiwenga."Let us continue, together, to write our own stories and frame our own ideologies."The event was attended by several dignitaries including Minister of Skills Audit Professor Paul Mavima, former Cabinet Ministers Sydney Sekeramayi and Cain Mathema, and former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.Dr Rukobo's memoirs chronicle his extensive service in government, academia, and public administration, offering a personal lens into Zimbabwe's evolving post-independence statecraft and institutional development.Chiwenga praised the retired civil servant for capturing key ideological moments and reflecting on his interactions with African nationalist icons such as Robert Mugabe, Herbert Chitepo, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda and Sam Nujoma.He also highlighted Dr Rukobo's reflections on mentorship under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, noting that such insights offer critical lessons on leadership and state governance."Let this text become a call to arms — not of weaponry, but of intellect, unity, and patriotic responsibility," said the Vice President. "It should inspire a new generation of public servants who are not afraid to interrogate the past to shape a better future."Dr Sibanda commended Dr Rukobo for being part of the pioneering group of intellectuals who helped build Zimbabwe's public administration following the liberation struggle."We formed the key arms of Government which still stand today," said Dr Sibanda. "The challenge now is for new thinkers to move that foundational intellectual revolution forward, combating poverty, corruption and institutional decay."Minister Mavima echoed the sentiments, urging veteran bureaucrats like Dr Rukobo and Dr Sibanda to remain accessible as mentors to today's crop of professionals.The memoirs, which delve into governance, ideology and public service, are expected to serve as a vital educational and ideological resource for Zimbabwe's current and future policymakers.