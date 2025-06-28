Dembare teetering on the edge of collapse

News / National

by Staff reporter

Once the undisputed giants of Zimbabwean football, Dynamos Football Club is now teetering on the edge of collapse. After years of decline, fans are beginning to fear the unthinkable - that the legendary club may be beyond saving.The latest blow came after a lifeless draw with ZPC Kariba, a result that left the team hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. The current league position is no accident - it is the culmination of years of administrative chaos, financial mismanagement, and leadership failure.At the centre of the storm is club owner Benard Marriot, whose tenure has been marked by persistent controversy and a litany of broken promises. Once hailed as the man who would bring financial stability to the club, Marriot has become a symbol of its downfall. Fans and analysts alike blame his poor leadership and lack of investment for the team's on-field struggles and the collapse of its once-strong institutional identity.Despite recurring assurances of a turnaround, Dynamos has seen little in the way of meaningful progress. A potential transfer embargo now looms - a development that could prove catastrophic. Even without such restrictions, the club's dire financial state renders any significant player signings unlikely. The result is a squad desperately short on talent and depth, left to navigate a grueling campaign with minimal support.Behind the scenes, the executive committee has also come under fire. Lacking the experience and vision required to steer a club of Dynamos' stature, many of its members are facing growing pressure to resign. Some have previously served in leadership teams that presided over the club's worst seasons - raising questions about institutional memory and accountability.The mood among supporters is one of anguish and frustration. DeMbare fans, once known for their unwavering loyalty and passion, now speak openly about the need for change at the highest levels. A radical overhaul, both administratively and financially, is being called for as the only path to redemption.Without urgent intervention, the unthinkable could become a reality: relegation for Zimbabwe's most successful football club. As it stands, the sleeping giant has not only closed its eyes - it may be drifting into a deeper slumber from which it may never awaken.Yet for all the gloom, hope endures. Dynamos' history is rich, and its legacy cannot be erased overnight. If the right changes are made - starting with leadership reform and financial restructuring - there remains a chance for DeMbare to rise again. For now, though, the crisis is real, and the time for change is now.