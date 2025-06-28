Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare teetering on the edge of collapse

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 21:15hrs | Views
Once the undisputed giants of Zimbabwean football, Dynamos Football Club is now teetering on the edge of collapse. After years of decline, fans are beginning to fear the unthinkable - that the legendary club may be beyond saving.

The latest blow came after a lifeless draw with ZPC Kariba, a result that left the team hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. The current league position is no accident - it is the culmination of years of administrative chaos, financial mismanagement, and leadership failure.

At the centre of the storm is club owner Benard Marriot, whose tenure has been marked by persistent controversy and a litany of broken promises. Once hailed as the man who would bring financial stability to the club, Marriot has become a symbol of its downfall. Fans and analysts alike blame his poor leadership and lack of investment for the team's on-field struggles and the collapse of its once-strong institutional identity.

Despite recurring assurances of a turnaround, Dynamos has seen little in the way of meaningful progress. A potential transfer embargo now looms - a development that could prove catastrophic. Even without such restrictions, the club's dire financial state renders any significant player signings unlikely. The result is a squad desperately short on talent and depth, left to navigate a grueling campaign with minimal support.

Behind the scenes, the executive committee has also come under fire. Lacking the experience and vision required to steer a club of Dynamos' stature, many of its members are facing growing pressure to resign. Some have previously served in leadership teams that presided over the club's worst seasons - raising questions about institutional memory and accountability.

The mood among supporters is one of anguish and frustration. DeMbare fans, once known for their unwavering loyalty and passion, now speak openly about the need for change at the highest levels. A radical overhaul, both administratively and financially, is being called for as the only path to redemption.

Without urgent intervention, the unthinkable could become a reality: relegation for Zimbabwe's most successful football club. As it stands, the sleeping giant has not only closed its eyes - it may be drifting into a deeper slumber from which it may never awaken.

Yet for all the gloom, hope endures. Dynamos' history is rich, and its legacy cannot be erased overnight. If the right changes are made - starting with leadership reform and financial restructuring - there remains a chance for DeMbare to rise again. For now, though, the crisis is real, and the time for change is now.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2555 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1373 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views