Geo Pomona model to be forced on Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has announced that Bulawayo is set to become the next city to implement the Geo Pomona Waste Management model, as part of a nationwide strategy to modernise waste management and bolster urban service delivery across all 92 local authorities in Zimbabwe.Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed the move during a high-level event in Bulawayo last week, where he praised the success of the Geo Pomona project in Harare and emphasized the importance of replicating it in other urban centres.Speaking at the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework and the Urban State Land Management Policy, an event presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Minister Garwe said Bulawayo would soon see similar private-sector-driven innovations aimed at tackling its long-standing solid waste problems."The Geo Pomona model has proven itself in Harare, and as directed by His Excellency, we are moving to implement this across all local authorities," said Garwe. "I am happy to report that we have already privatised solid waste management, waste collection, and water delivery systems in the City of Harare. Bulawayo is next."Garwe noted that government efforts under Operation Chenesa Harare had exceeded expectations in terms of waste collected and deposited at the Pomona landfill, thanks in part to robust private sector partnerships. He said similar strategies would be employed in Bulawayo, particularly to resolve the ongoing environmental crisis at the Richmond landfill - also known as Ngozi Mine - which has plagued residents for years with toxic smoke, fires, and health hazards."Waste management is a key component of service delivery in major cities. We are now also working on liquid waste management, and by the end of the year, we aim to have invited Zimbabwean indigenous investors to help upgrade services in local authorities," Garwe added.Bulawayo has been urged repeatedly to speed up the awarding of contracts for a waste-to-energy project at Richmond landfill. The proposed initiative is expected to transform the city's waste into renewable energy, providing an environmentally sound solution to a site that has long been a source of public health concern. Council records show that at least 12 companies have expressed interest in the project.The adoption of the Geo Pomona model in Bulawayo is expected to not only mitigate the ecological impact of the landfill but also contribute to the country's broader energy diversification and climate resilience goals. The Harare-based Geo Pomona project has already garnered attention from SADC Heads of State and government delegations, who have toured the facility with a view to replicating it in their respective countries.President Mnangagwa, speaking at the same event, said environmental sustainability must now be a central focus for all tiers of governance. He urged local authorities to take responsibility for improving urban aesthetics and tackling pollution."I implore you to change the narrative in your respective councils and tame challenges associated with pollution and environmental degradation," said the President. "Poor waste management, sand poaching, and other environmental delinquencies must be met with strict penalties. At the same time, those exhibiting exemplary environmental behaviour should be rewarded."He also called for greater community awareness and continued support for initiatives like the National Clean-Up Day.The Geo Pomona site in Harare, often cited as a model of modern waste management, includes a hazardous waste containment zone and is designed to generate renewable energy, thereby reducing Zimbabwe's reliance on fossil fuels. These innovations support the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and contribute to Zimbabwe's commitments under the Paris Agreement, specifically the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable urban development.As Bulawayo prepares to adopt the Geo Pomona model, stakeholders see it as a critical opportunity to turn a public health hazard into a renewable energy asset - one that symbolises the potential of effective public-private partnerships and modern environmental policy in Zimbabwe's path toward Vision 2030.