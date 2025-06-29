Climate change takes toll on tomato farmers

News / National

by Staff reporter

For decades, villagers in Madzivazvido, Gokwe North, have relied on tomato farming to sustain their families and communities. But climate change is rapidly eroding this once-reliable livelihood, as soaring temperatures, disappearing wetlands, and pest infestations drive down yields and endanger food security.Farmers in this drought-prone area, located in Zimbabwe's agro-ecological Region 5, say their tomato harvests have drastically dropped in recent years. Where they once harvested up to 10 buckets of tomatoes a day, many now manage only half that."We used to deliver our tomatoes to Gokwe Centre and sometimes even Kwekwe," said Agenia Murimira, a farmer in Kandowa village under Chief Chireya. "Now our tomatoes are just for local consumption, mostly at Chitekete business centre."Her experience is emblematic of a broader decline. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Zimbabwe's tomato production dropped from 26.6 kilotonnes in 2021 to 26.4 kilotonnes in 2022. Despite being a major tomato producer, the country now imports about 1.2 million metric tonnes annually.The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) attributes such shifts to rising temperatures, noting that Zimbabwe's mean annual temperature increased by approximately 0.03°C per year between 1970 and 2016. By 2050, temperatures are projected to rise by over 3°C, intensifying the degradation of wetlands that support small-scale horticulture.The FAO estimates that wetlands contribute up to 20% of global agricultural production, but in Madzivazvido, these critical ecosystems are fast disappearing. As a result, tomato farming - once a dependable source of income - is becoming increasingly uncertain.Compounding the crisis is the spread of pests, which are thriving in the hotter, more erratic climate. Farmers in the region report a surge in infestations, particularly from Tuta absoluta (also known as the tomato leafminer), a destructive invasive pest."It's warmer now, and pests like Tuta are flourishing," said Catherine Rusere, 66, another farmer from Madzivazvido. "We've been battling this pest for years, but now it's more aggressive. The leaves and stems are destroyed before the fruit can grow properly. We've had to cut down our production."Climate change and natural resources expert Obrien Nhachi explained that Zimbabwe's warmer conditions are ideal for pests like aphids and caterpillars, which attack crops such as tomatoes and cabbages. Changing rainfall patterns, too, are creating favourable environments for pests and fungal diseases."Climate change increases the reproduction rate of pests," Nhachi said. "They are also migrating to areas they previously avoided, expanding the range of crops at risk."Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Obert Jiri, acknowledged the growing threat. He said the government is promoting integrated pest management and better monitoring systems to respond to climate-driven pest outbreaks."Pest management must adapt to climate realities," Jiri said. "But the ability of communities to respond depends on their resources - physical, social, and financial - which many rural farmers simply lack."In Madzivazvido, efforts are underway to improve resilience. Local crop and livestock extension officers are encouraging farmers to diversify and rotate crops to improve soil health and reduce vulnerability to pests and diseases. Some farmers are trialling drought- and heat-tolerant crop varieties."We're learning to grow different crops to adapt," Murimira said. "But it's not easy. We don't have money for pesticides or new seeds."Climate change expert Peter Mangwanya stressed the importance of water conservation in boosting resilience. He advocates for investment in water harvesting and greenhouse farming to help farmers maintain productivity despite harsh weather."In controlled environments, we can manage water, temperature and pests," Mangwanya said. "Greenhouses promote sustainable agriculture in a changing climate."But for most villagers in Madzivazvido, greenhouse technology remains a distant dream - unaffordable and out of reach. Many continue to farm the way they always have, only now with declining returns and growing uncertainty.With projections showing rain-fed crop production in Africa declining by 12% by 2080, Madzivazvido's experience offers a stark warning. Without greater investment in adaptation, training and support for smallholder farmers, Zimbabwe's rural communities may be left behind in the fight against climate change.