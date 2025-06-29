Medical waste scandal at Bulawayo's dumpsite

News / National

by Staff reporter

A grave public health threat is festering at Bulawayo's Richmond landfill, commonly known as Ngozi Mine, where hazardous medical waste has been discovered dumped in the open - sparking fears of disease outbreaks and exposing alarming lapses in waste management oversight.Blood-stained cotton swabs, used HIV and Syphilis testing kits, surgical gloves, and contaminated protective gear lie scattered across the site. Intended to be safely incinerated within the confines of hospitals and clinics, this dangerous waste is now decomposing in the open air, mingling with everyday garbage and placing unsuspecting residents - particularly children and waste pickers - at serious risk.During a recent visit by a local media crew, schoolchildren were seen scavenging through the toxic refuse alongside adults hunting for recyclable materials. All this played out against the backdrop of festering mounds of unregulated waste."Yes, we are aware of the health risks posed by what we are doing," said one elderly waste picker, who declined to be named. "But what can we do when our families need to eat? I have been surviving through this waste since I came to Bulawayo in 1996."Despite repeated requests for comment, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has remained silent on the matter. Nearly a month after receiving formal inquiries about the unsafe disposal of medical waste at Richmond, BCC's public relations department has yet to respond.However, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) confirmed that Richmond is not designated for medical waste disposal and warned that the presence of such materials likely points to illegal dumping."Local authorities must monitor waste disposal and account for every item disposed of at their sites for the safety of both people and the environment," said EMA Environmental Education and Publicity Manager Amkela Sidange.Sidange reiterated that medical waste is classified as hazardous and must be incinerated at authorised facilities. While the agency had not detected such violations during previous inspections, she said routine and adhoc inspections were ongoing. EMA has vowed to prosecute offenders under the Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) if illegal dumping is confirmed.Zimbabwe's waste management regulations are explicit. Under the "Cradle-to-Grave Principle," hospitals and clinics are required to take full responsibility for the safe handling and disposal of all medical waste they generate. This includes the development of detailed waste management plans, use of colour-coded collection systems, and employment of licensed disposal services."Healthcare facilities must ensure waste is handled properly from the point of generation until its final, safe disposal," Sidange added.Ashwell Mberi, a representative of Innovative Healthcare Solutions, a local medical supplies firm, said there is a critical need for clearer waste segregation within health institutions."There should be dedicated bins for different types of waste - medical, general, and paper," Mberi said. "Medical waste should be collected in red bags and sent directly to incineration points that are isolated from public access."He warned that poor handling of infectious waste could become a vector for deadly diseases."This type of waste can harbour bacteria, viruses and harmful substances. Without strict controls, it can contribute to the spread of hospital-acquired infections and trigger outbreaks in the wider community," Mberi said.The ongoing situation at Richmond exposes systemic weaknesses in waste governance, particularly in the enforcement of medical waste handling laws.While EMA's readiness to act is welcome, the silence from Bulawayo City Council - the authority mandated to manage the site - raises serious concerns about oversight and compliance. Without swift intervention, experts warn, the city may soon face a public health emergency.As young children continue to scavenge side-by-side with used syringes and infectious materials, the time for investigations and promises may be over. What Bulawayo urgently needs is decisive action, transparency, and accountability - before the cost is measured in lives.