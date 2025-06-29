Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Medical waste scandal at Bulawayo's dumpsite

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:13hrs | Views
A grave public health threat is festering at Bulawayo's Richmond landfill, commonly known as Ngozi Mine, where hazardous medical waste has been discovered dumped in the open - sparking fears of disease outbreaks and exposing alarming lapses in waste management oversight.

Blood-stained cotton swabs, used HIV and Syphilis testing kits, surgical gloves, and contaminated protective gear lie scattered across the site. Intended to be safely incinerated within the confines of hospitals and clinics, this dangerous waste is now decomposing in the open air, mingling with everyday garbage and placing unsuspecting residents - particularly children and waste pickers - at serious risk.

During a recent visit by a local media crew, schoolchildren were seen scavenging through the toxic refuse alongside adults hunting for recyclable materials. All this played out against the backdrop of festering mounds of unregulated waste.

"Yes, we are aware of the health risks posed by what we are doing," said one elderly waste picker, who declined to be named. "But what can we do when our families need to eat? I have been surviving through this waste since I came to Bulawayo in 1996."

Despite repeated requests for comment, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has remained silent on the matter. Nearly a month after receiving formal inquiries about the unsafe disposal of medical waste at Richmond, BCC's public relations department has yet to respond.

However, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) confirmed that Richmond is not designated for medical waste disposal and warned that the presence of such materials likely points to illegal dumping.

"Local authorities must monitor waste disposal and account for every item disposed of at their sites for the safety of both people and the environment," said EMA Environmental Education and Publicity Manager Amkela Sidange.

Sidange reiterated that medical waste is classified as hazardous and must be incinerated at authorised facilities. While the agency had not detected such violations during previous inspections, she said routine and adhoc inspections were ongoing. EMA has vowed to prosecute offenders under the Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) if illegal dumping is confirmed.

Zimbabwe's waste management regulations are explicit. Under the "Cradle-to-Grave Principle," hospitals and clinics are required to take full responsibility for the safe handling and disposal of all medical waste they generate. This includes the development of detailed waste management plans, use of colour-coded collection systems, and employment of licensed disposal services.

"Healthcare facilities must ensure waste is handled properly from the point of generation until its final, safe disposal," Sidange added.

Ashwell Mberi, a representative of Innovative Healthcare Solutions, a local medical supplies firm, said there is a critical need for clearer waste segregation within health institutions.

"There should be dedicated bins for different types of waste - medical, general, and paper," Mberi said. "Medical waste should be collected in red bags and sent directly to incineration points that are isolated from public access."

He warned that poor handling of infectious waste could become a vector for deadly diseases.

"This type of waste can harbour bacteria, viruses and harmful substances. Without strict controls, it can contribute to the spread of hospital-acquired infections and trigger outbreaks in the wider community," Mberi said.

The ongoing situation at Richmond exposes systemic weaknesses in waste governance, particularly in the enforcement of medical waste handling laws.

While EMA's readiness to act is welcome, the silence from Bulawayo City Council - the authority mandated to manage the site - raises serious concerns about oversight and compliance. Without swift intervention, experts warn, the city may soon face a public health emergency.

As young children continue to scavenge side-by-side with used syringes and infectious materials, the time for investigations and promises may be over. What Bulawayo urgently needs is decisive action, transparency, and accountability - before the cost is measured in lives.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Medical, #Waste, #Ngozi

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

40 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2557 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views