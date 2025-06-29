Zion church leader jailed for statutory rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zion Church leader has been handed a custodial sentence after he was convicted for having sex with a minor.Matabeleland South provincial magistrate, Busani Sibanda, sentenced Colen Dube (54) to three years in jail.Sibanda conditionally suspended one year of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that sometime in December 2021, Dube proposed love to the minor and she agreed.During the same month extending to October 2022, the church leader had sexual intercourse in the bush with the girl who was doing Form One.She fell ill in October 2022 and it was discovered that she was pregnant after she was taken to a mission hospital.Her mother reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the convict.