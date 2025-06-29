Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-ZPRA commander urges govt to rebury forgotten heroes

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:14hrs | Views
A former regional commander of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) has made a passionate appeal to the government to prioritise the reburial of fallen liberation war fighters whose remains lie scattered and neglected across the country's former operational zones.

Andrew Ndlovu, who led the ZPRA's Northern Front 2 Regional Zone during the liberation struggle, expressed frustration in a formal letter to Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga. He lamented the government's failure to safeguard the dignity of the war dead, many of whom were buried hastily in unmarked or makeshift graves during the armed conflict.

"This is not the first time I am appealing to the government to include in its budget a reburial program for comrades who died in the operational areas," wrote Ndlovu. "While I appreciate that something has been done in some zones, the situation in Northern Front 2 and other areas remains dire."

Ndlovu said he had personally visited several grave sites in his former region, only to find that many had been destroyed or eroded by rain, with remains left exposed to the elements.

"If the situation is not attended to while we are still alive as commanders of the liberation struggle, our comrades' bones will never rest in peace and their spirits will haunt us forever," he warned.

The former commander also appealed for posthumous recognition and support for civilians who supported the liberation struggle and died in the process. He said villagers who aided the fighters - often at great personal risk and cost - were the "unsung heroes" of the independence movement.

"I am requesting that the graves of villagers who died in support of the war effort be formally recognised, and their families be pensioned for lost property," he said.

Ndlovu's call comes as pressure mounts on authorities to fulfil long-standing promises to honour liberation fighters who never made it to formal Heroes Acre monuments. In 2024, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) urged Parliament to fast-track laws that would facilitate the exhumation and dignified reburial of ex-combatants buried in mass graves, particularly in former rear bases in Zambia and Mozambique.

The association also submitted a petition demanding state-led efforts to identify, repatriate, and rebury the remains of fallen comrades whose families have waited decades for closure.

In 2020, the remains of 11 suspected freedom fighters were recovered in Mutoko district and laid to rest at Kapondoro Heroes Acre. Mutoko, which borders Mozambique, was a key route used by recruits entering liberation training camps and witnessed fierce battles during the war.

Despite such isolated efforts, many war-time burial sites across the country remain unmarked, unprotected, and largely forgotten.

Veterans and historians warn that without urgent government action, the opportunity to properly document and memorialise the resting places of liberation heroes may soon be lost forever - along with the memories of those who fought and fell for Zimbabwe's independence.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zpra, #Rebury, #Heroes

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

40 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2558 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views