Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herbert Nkala to exit OK Zimbabwe in restructuring move

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:17hrs | Views
OK Zimbabwe has announced a major leadership reshuffle and a US$30.5 million capital-raising initiative aimed at stabilising operations and restoring market confidence, as the retail giant battles internal mismanagement and external market distortions.

Interim chief executive officer Mr Willard Zireva will assume the role of executive chairman when long-serving board chair Mr Herbert Nkala steps down at the company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Nkala will be joined in his departure by fellow board members Ms Rose Mavima, Mr Tawanda Gumbo, and Mr Wonder Nyabereka.

Zireva, a seasoned executive who led the company for over two decades, was temporarily reappointed CEO in April as part of an emergency restructuring that also saw the return of Mr Alex Siyavora as chief financial officer and Mr Muzvidzwa Chingaira as supply chain director. The appointments followed the voluntary departure of former CEO Mr Maxen Karombo, CFO Mr Phillimon Mushosho, and supply chain director Mr Knox Mupaya.

A source close to the board said Zireva will serve as executive chairman for three years to guide the company through a critical transition period.

"The current executive management, comprised of experienced former executives, will remain until the end of the financial year. A new substantive team will be appointed thereafter to implement a new strategy with operational rigour," the company said in a circular to shareholders.

As part of its stabilisation plan, OK Zimbabwe unveiled a capital-raising initiative targeting US$30.5 million, of which US$20 million is expected from a renounceable rights offer and US$10.5 million through the disposal of selected properties.

The rights offer will involve the issuance of 1.83 billion new ordinary shares, with shareholders entitled to 1.37 new shares for every share held as of the July 21, 2025, record date. Shares are priced at US$0.0109 each, reflecting a 15 percent discount to the 30-day volume-weighted average share price as of May 23, 2025. All payments must be made in US dollars.

Shareholders representing 73 percent of the company's equity have already committed to the rights offer, contributing US$23.74 million through underwriting and irrevocable commitments. The National Social Security Authority, Datvest Nominees, and Old Mutual-collectively holding 37 percent of the company-have guaranteed their rights and underwriting shares with bank letters confirming US$16.54 million in backing.

The remaining US$5.4 million balance will be targeted from other shareholders and market participants. To avoid triggering a mandatory offer under Zimbabwe Stock Exchange regulations, the underwriting structure ensures that no single entity will exceed a 35 percent stake post-offer.

The rights offer opens on July 21 and closes on August 4, 2025.

In parallel, OK Zimbabwe will dispose of immovable assets valued at US$10.5 million. Properties currently occupied by the company will be sold on condition of lease-back agreements, while the company focuses on disposing of high-value, marketable assets under prevailing market conditions.

The restructuring comes as OK grapples with significant operational challenges. Internally, the company cites poor capital allocation, inefficient cash flow management, and slow creditor engagement, alongside delayed market adaptation and underwhelming expansion strategies.

Externally, the retailer has struggled with an uneven playing field dominated by informal and unregulated supply chains.

As of February 28, 2025, OK Zimbabwe's overdue obligations had swelled to over US$30 million. Of this, US$24 million is owed to suppliers, US$5.12 million to service providers and contractors, and US$880,000 in unpaid statutory dues.

Despite the pressures, the company's leadership believes the current reforms and capital injection will position OK Zimbabwe for long-term recovery and growth.

"The reconstituted board will provide renewed oversight and enhanced governance capabilities," the circular stated, signalling a fresh start for one of Zimbabwe's most iconic retail brands.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

40 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2559 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views