Community structures under the banner of Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (Cotrad) in Masvingo province have launched a pointed campaign to hold public officials accountable for the use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and Ploughback funds.In letters addressed to Members of Parliament, councillors, and other public officials, representatives from 10 Cotrad community structures across Masvingo's wards - including wards 13 and 16 in Masvingo Central, Zaka wards 18 and 19, and Chiredzi wards 18, 28, and 31 - highlighted urgent development challenges and demanded transparency on fund utilisation.Forty-five years after Zimbabwe's independence, residents continue to struggle with basic service delivery. Dusty, unrepaired roads, lack of clean water, and poorly equipped or nonexistent clinics are daily realities, despite promises from elected leaders.Ephraim Mundau, from Zaka Ward 18's Cotrad Action for Accountability Group, voiced the frustrations felt by many. "We continue to face road challenges that need urgent rehabilitation," Mundau said. "The current MP promised a clinic in Jerifanos village for 2023, but nothing has been done. People walk up to 5km for water from unprotected sources."The CDF was established to devolve resources for community-identified projects, but in Masvingo it has failed to meet expectations. Residents cite a lack of community participation in decisions and poor transparency in fund management.Mercy Muziri of Zaka Ward 19 lamented, "Our bridges and roads have been destroyed by rains. The council promised to drill boreholes, but no progress has been made. That's why we wrote these letters - to make them aware we are serious."Similar concerns were echoed by Malvin Maburuse in Masvingo Central Ward 16, who called for urgent road rehabilitation on routes like Chatikobo and Chisiya. "We are not consulted on how the CDF and ploughback funds are used," Maburuse noted.In Chiredzi Rural District Council, residents from wards 13, 28, and 31 echoed frustrations over lack of water, poor infrastructure, and absent consultation. John Ndingwa of Ward 13 said, "We are tired of empty promises. Roads remain unconstructed and water shortages persist in villages like Chikadzo and Masongo."Apex Samboko from Ward 28 highlighted serious water shortages forcing residents to drink from contaminated canals, creating conflicts with local companies such as Tongaat Hullet over water use.In Ward 31, Cuthbert Kudhengeya stressed, "We don't even know our MP or the consultations that should happen around the CDF. We face severe water shortages and poor sanitation, which is against constitutional rights."The Cotrad letters demand urgent action and transparency from government representatives, emphasizing that tangible development - not empty promises - is what communities need.If properly managed and with meaningful community involvement, the CDF can be a powerful tool to address education, health, water, and infrastructure needs.Cotrad recommends that the government enhance transparency, hold leaders accountable for fund usage, and prioritise investments in educational infrastructure, healthcare, and water sanitation to uplift the quality of life in Masvingo's communities.