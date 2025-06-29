Woman gets rewarded for being lost at Trabablas Interchange

News / National

by Staff reporter

Patience Guni, the Harare woman who recently went viral after sharing her confusing experience navigating the newly constructed Trabablas Interchange, has been generously rewarded by the contractor responsible for the project.Guni became an overnight sensation after a video interview where she explained how the intertwining roads at the interchange caused her to lose her way. The clip attracted widespread attention on social media platforms, with many also noticing her prominent diastema (gap between her teeth), which became a topic of public discussion.In response, Tefoma Construction Company, the firm behind the Trabablas Interchange, took swift action as part of their Corporate Social Investment strategy. Yesterday, they arranged for renowned dental clinician Dr. Jimmy Muchemwa to begin fitting Guni with dentures to restore her smile.Dr. Muchemwa revealed that the full dental restoration will cost about US$1,000 - an expense the company generously covered."We enjoyed Patience Guni's narration regarding Trabablas Interchange on the national broadcaster. This inspired us to initiate our Corporate Social Investment program," the company said in a statement."First, we empowered her vending business with US$1,000 and provided a phone so she can now use Google Maps to avoid getting lost again at the interchange. After addressing that, we thought it prudent to have her examined by dental professionals. The denture fitting process has started, and we hope everything proceeds smoothly as she regains her beautiful smile."Guni, who sells goods in Harare's Central Business District, expressed her gratitude for the unexpected turn of events."I became a laughing stock, but God knew what was ahead. I thank Tefoma Construction Company for their generosity. I received money, and today a dentist is working on my teeth," she said.According to Dr. Muchemwa, Guni currently has only two functional teeth in her upper jaw, while her lower jaw requires five dentures. The upper jaw needs 11 dentures in total, and she also requires calculus cleaning. Eight of her teeth will be removed as part of the treatment.The Trabablas Interchange, Zimbabwe's first of its kind, was officially opened recently by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to alleviate traffic congestion around the busy Mbudzi Roundabout.Guni's story has now transformed from social media ridicule to a hopeful new chapter of empowerment and confidence.