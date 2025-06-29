Latest News Editor's Choice


Digitisation of Zimbabwe Magistrates' Courts begins

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:22hrs | Views
The Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), a digital platform aimed at modernising Zimbabwe's justice delivery, will be rolled out in Magistrates' Courts across Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North provinces starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The IECMS, a web-based system, digitises the entire court case process from filing through to resolution, eliminating the reliance on physical documents. It enables litigants and lawyers to file cases online, monitor case progress in real time, make electronic payments for court services, and participate in virtual hearings via video conferencing.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) spokesperson Daniel Nemukuyu told the press that the system had already been successfully implemented in all superior courts nationwide and is now being expanded to lower courts, starting with the two provinces.

"The IECMS has been implemented at all superior courts and the Judicial Service Commission is working towards implementing the system at the lower courts," Nemukuyu said. "The implementation will be done province by province, starting with Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North on July 1, 2025."

Preparations for the launch are well underway, with awareness campaigns informing citizens on how to use the new system to file cases and access court services online.

This rollout is part of a broader effort to align Zimbabwe's judicial infrastructure with global standards by replacing cumbersome manual processes with efficient, technology-driven solutions. The reform seeks to reduce delays, enhance transparency, and make court processes more accessible and cost-effective.

Ahead of the launch, the JSC upgraded internet and network infrastructure in the targeted courts and equipped magistrates and court staff with laptops and desktops.

"The JSC has procured all the high-tech equipment required to implement IECMS in the two provinces," Nemukuyu said. "Internet connections have been installed, and training of court staff and external stakeholders such as prosecutors and police officers has been completed."

The IECMS platform allows users to file documents electronically, serve them to opposing parties, and track the progress of their cases without needing to visit court premises.

"Litigants can file their cases 24/7 from anywhere with internet access and a registered account on IECMS," Nemukuyu explained. "They can make payments through Paynow using EcoCash, TeleCash, OneMoney, and ZimSwitch platforms. This increases court accessibility and enhances the overall efficiency of the justice system."

The system also addresses persistent challenges such as lost or misplaced case files, slow case updates, and restricted access to court records.

The phased rollout starting with Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North marks a significant step forward in modernising Zimbabwe's justice delivery system. The JSC plans to expand IECMS implementation to other provinces in due course.

Source - Sunday Mail

