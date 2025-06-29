MWOS FC to face disjointed Highlanders at Fortres BF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo, 29 June 2025 - Debutant Premier Soccer League side MWOS FC will take on a Highlanders FC team currently grappling with internal turmoil this Sunday in Bulawayo.Highlanders, one of Zimbabwe's most storied clubs, will enter the clash under the guidance of assistant coach Try Ncube, who was appointed following the dismissal of head coach Kelvin Kaindu last Tuesday. The club is also without a Chief Executive Officer after Kindmen Ndlovu resigned, citing executive interference in the club's secretariat.The leadership vacuum and ongoing instability have weakened Bosso's preparations ahead of the match against the confident MWOS side."It's a tricky game because MWOS are a good team. They beat us in the first match of the season, and although they lost last week, we are ready to face them," Ncube said."We hope the players will apply themselves fully. We know our fans want to see a win, and we really want to win for them."During the first round, MWOS stunned Highlanders with a 1-0 victory, and the newcomers will be aiming to complete a league double over the Bulawayo giants.Currently, Highlanders sit ninth on the league table with 23 points, trailing MWOS who are second with 34 points - a significant 11-point gap that adds further pressure on Bosso to turn their fortunes around.The Sunday showdown promises to be a test of Highlanders' resilience amid chaos and MWOS's ambition to consolidate their strong start in the PSL season.Sunday fixturesCAPS United vs Green FuelTriangle vs ScottlandHighlanders vs MWOS.