Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MWOS FC to face disjointed Highlanders at Fortres BF

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:24hrs | Views
Bulawayo, 29 June 2025 - Debutant Premier Soccer League side MWOS FC will take on a Highlanders FC team currently grappling with internal turmoil this Sunday in Bulawayo.

Highlanders, one of Zimbabwe's most storied clubs, will enter the clash under the guidance of assistant coach Try Ncube, who was appointed following the dismissal of head coach Kelvin Kaindu last Tuesday. The club is also without a Chief Executive Officer after Kindmen Ndlovu resigned, citing executive interference in the club's secretariat.

The leadership vacuum and ongoing instability have weakened Bosso's preparations ahead of the match against the confident MWOS side.

"It's a tricky game because MWOS are a good team. They beat us in the first match of the season, and although they lost last week, we are ready to face them," Ncube said.

"We hope the players will apply themselves fully. We know our fans want to see a win, and we really want to win for them."

During the first round, MWOS stunned Highlanders with a 1-0 victory, and the newcomers will be aiming to complete a league double over the Bulawayo giants.

Currently, Highlanders sit ninth on the league table with 23 points, trailing MWOS who are second with 34 points - a significant 11-point gap that adds further pressure on Bosso to turn their fortunes around.

The Sunday showdown promises to be a test of Highlanders' resilience amid chaos and MWOS's ambition to consolidate their strong start in the PSL season.

Sunday fixtures

CAPS United vs Green Fuel

Triangle vs Scottland

Highlanders vs MWOS.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #MWOS, #Bosso,

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

40 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2559 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 881 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views