Ian Khama compares Zimbabwe to colonial Rhodesia

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 11:26hrs | Views
Former Botswana president Ian Khama launched a scathing critique of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF and government leadership during the launch of opposition politician Job Sikhala's book, Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala, held at Sapes Trust in Harare on Friday night.

Khama, who was unable to attend in person due to "logistical challenges," addressed the audience virtually from Botswana. He condemned the state of Zimbabwe, asserting that life under Zanu PF is largely unchanged - and in some ways worse - than during the colonial era under Ian Smith's Rhodesia.

"The only thing that changed was the name of the country and that of its leaders," Khama said. "The rest remains the same. Many Zimbabweans leave the country for the same reasons as before, because of a new elite that amasses wealth for their own benefit while the masses suffer."

He further highlighted the emergence of a new generation of freedom fighters engaged in a struggle against what he termed "new oppressors," among them Job Sikhala - described as a fearless pro-democracy activist who has endured harsh repression under Zimbabwe's government.

"When we speak of Job Sikhala, we speak of a man who has chosen to walk a dangerous path in pursuit of justice; someone who has paid the price for refusing to be silenced," Khama said.

Khama urged the Zimbabwean government to acknowledge that the human spirit, when driven by conviction, can overcome even the most brutal oppression.

"Job Sikhala's footprints have not been erased, nor will they ever be," Khama added. "They are marked in the dust of his nation's history. They will lead us to a Zimbabwe that is free, more just, and more accountable - but only if we choose to follow them."

Nelson Chamisa, a prominent opposition leader in Zimbabwe, praised Khama's speech as "very powerful" and a sign of solidarity with Zimbabwe's pro-democracy struggle.

"President Khama's speech reminds us that we are not alone in our struggle. It shows there is regional and global support for our journey. There indeed shall be freedom," Chamisa said.

Job Sikhala echoed the sentiment, calling Khama "a doyen of democracy not only in Africa but globally."

"His speech clearly demonstrated that Zimbabwe has not experienced real freedom and democracy since independence in 1980," Sikhala said.

The book launch was attended by senior members of the original Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding leadership, including Advocate Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende, Munyaradzi Gwisai, Daniel Molokele, and other opposition activists and human rights defenders.

The event underscored growing frustration with Zimbabwe's political status quo and the continued push by opposition figures and activists for democratic reforms.

Source - The Standard

