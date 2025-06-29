'You are good thief, not a leader', Tyson flows Tagwirei

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has torn into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, describing him as only a good thief but faring badly as a politician.He accused Tagwirei of capturing the state and engaging in corrupt deals that have engineered the suffering of millions of Zimbabweans while he selfishly lines his pocket, only to return now to use the ill-gotten wealth to buy political power.This, Kasukuwere warned, will not go unpunished.Kasukuwere was responding to allegations by Tagwirei that he was the most corrupt individual he knew.Tagwirei made the claims while answering questions on tender acquisition criteria at the second edition of the land tenure leadership success series held at the Zimbabwe National Science and Technology (NUST) campus in Bulawayo on Wednesday.Tagwirei singled out Kasukuwere and Former Finance minister Tendai Biti for attack. He claimed Kasukuwere has been labelling him corrupt yet he was one of the corrupt individuals he knows.Biti is representing war veterans to challenge the land tenure commission led by the Sakunda proprietor, which observers say apart from reversing the land reform programme, was also a plain scandal meant to transfer from land into private hands through the dubious title deeds scheme.But in response, Kasukuwere had no kind words for Tagwirei. He said that it was not a secret that Tagwirei is a thief considering he was sanctioned by the United States of America exactly for that."In fact, on the UK sanctioned list, he was the only one sanctioned for corruption. That is the reason why he is the only one left there," Kasukuwerre said."It is a known fact that he (Tagwirei) has actually subverted the state of Zimbabwe."If there is anybody who has caused untold pain and suffering to the people of Zimbabwe it's been the way Tagwirei has corrupted the state, used gullible individuals to divert state resources into his personal pocket and he must not think we will allow this to go unpunished."He added: "Tagwirei is a childish character who does not understand that the country is far greater than any individual."The myth that he has been a good fraudster does not make him a good politician. He can steal, but he can't lead."In March this year, Zanu PF Harare province recommended Tagwirei to be co-opted into the party's central committee, marking the entry of the businessman into politics.Since then, he has not looked back, with his eyes firmly set on the politburo. He has been crisscrossing the country addressing meetings, chanting Zanu PF slogans calling for the extension of Mnangagwa's term limit to 2030.He has also addressed two meetings dubbed the land tenure leadership success series, the first in Masvingo and second in Bulawayo where he railroaded into Kasukuwere.Tagwirei, whose business has been supported by dubious tenders from Mnangagwa, has been accused by the US of causing the impoverishment of Zimbabwe by triggering currency fluctuations while cashing out his corruptly gotten treasury bills.And Kasukuwere said: "There is a big difference between the ability to steal corn and bribe individuals, capture individuals and try to capture the nation, the heart and soul, the people of Zimbabwe. Tagwirei has set himself up to fail. In any case, I feel sorry for him because he doesn't have what it takes."As he goes on the stage to speak to the people, you can see how vacuous and empty he is. He is dabbling in high stakes games which he has no knowledge of. This game (politics) is too much for him."Kasukuwere said: "We know how much damage he has caused to individuals, to the country and how much he has been behind shenanigans that have destabilised the state of Zimbabwe."Those in good times will be handled and he will have to answer. So he can call me names, he can say whatever."We thought he was going to be addressing the students on a very important subject. Again, it was a subject which is way beyond him, the land question."And decorum has now found its way into a man who lacks seriousness, a man who thinks by running around the land reform programme, or let alone the question of title deeds, can earn him the support and vote of the people of Zimbabwe. Far from it. The question of the land is a much more serious issue."He concluded: "The land issue has meant a lot of pain and suffering and must be handled in a much more respectable manner than an individual who is known to steal anything that comes along his way."There is nothing that comes his way that he will not steal. So theft is not part of politics. Theft is a criminal act. Tagwirei is the epitome of crime in Zimbabwe."Biti also blasted Tagwirei."We stand firm on principle and on deep rooted values that have defined us for decades," he posted on X."We will never allow charlatans and crooks to take over the State, to emasculate the Constitution or to buy their way into office.Criminals must know that one day soon Zim will rise and crooks will fall."