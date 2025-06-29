Sekuru Nyangatayani returns from Mozambique

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Popular Glendale-based traditional healer Sekuru Nyangatayani who was in Mozambique for their independence celebrations, is back in the country.The traditional healer who was invited in Gema district for the The Golden Jubilee commemorations held under the theme, “50 Years of Independence: Consolidating national unity, peace and sustainable development spoke against drug abuse at the event.Addressing a huge crowd in Gema Nyangatayani said, "Drug abuse is cancer we are saying no to drugs we need to build our nations both Zimbabwe and Mozambique so we can only do that if we shun drugs," he said.After the speeches from Nyangatayani and Mozambican leadership in Gema it was time for ball games which were played under the banner no to drugs.Several teams played while celebrating their independence and they all walked away with different prizes.Sekuru Nyangatayani who is also in arts industry took with him Mvurwi based commedian Lylod Jack popularly known as Matumbu.Matumbu did not disappoint on stage as he gave a polished performance.