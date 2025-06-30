Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare relegation: Zifa plans to expand PSL to 20 teams

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 09:41hrs | Views
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi has announced bold plans to expand the country's Premier Soccer League (PSL) from 18 to 20 teams, alongside the creation of a new National First Division League to replace the current regional league system. This comes at a time when fading Harare giants Dynamos is fighting relegation.

Speaking during a press conference at Harare Town House, Magwizi outlined his administration's vision to create a more streamlined and competitive football structure that offers equal opportunities to aspiring clubs across the country. The announcement was made during an event also attended by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, who confirmed the city had allocated 40 hectares of land in High Glen to ZIFA for the construction of new administrative offices.

"As ZIFA, we are considering increasing the number of teams in the PSL from 18 to 20 by next year. Beyond that, we are looking at introducing a National First Division League instead of the current regional leagues," said Magwizi.

Currently, promotion to the PSL is determined through a playoff system involving champions of the four regional leagues: Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central. The proposed national league would centralise the second tier, improving competition and player development while easing logistical challenges.

This is not the first time the idea has surfaced. Former ZIFA president Gift Banda also floated the concept during his tenure, though it never progressed beyond the consultation stage. Magwizi's push signals a renewed commitment to seeing it through.

In a letter to regional football authorities, Magwizi confirmed that the ZIFA executive committee had resolved to implement the National First Division League in line with Section 10 of the ZIFA Constitution. He invited each region to submit their top four clubs to form the inaugural league, expected to kick off in 2026.

"The executive committee resolved to embark on the National Division League in line with Section 10 of the ZIFA Constitution. We are therefore inviting your top four clubs to join the inaugural league," he wrote.

Initial responses from regional league administrators have been positive, with many welcoming the proposal as a long-overdue step toward modernising Zimbabwe's football structure.

Mayor Mafume lauded the initiative, saying Harare City Council's partnership with ZIFA to provide land for infrastructure development was part of a broader effort to revitalise sport in the capital.

"Football is a national passion, and these initiatives will boost local talent, improve facilities and create opportunities for youth empowerment," Mafume said.

As consultations continue, Magwizi has urged stakeholders across Zimbabwe's football landscape to rally behind the proposed changes, which he believes will enhance the overall quality of the game and its sustainability.

If implemented, the restructuring could usher in a new era for Zimbabwean football, with a well-organised second tier offering a clear path to the elite PSL and stronger foundations for national team success.

Source - online
More on: #Dembare, #Bosso, #PSL

