ZRP warns public over fake traffic fine scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a strong warning to motorists and the general public against falling for a fake message circulating on social media, which falsely instructs recipients to pay traffic violation fines online.ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the message is a scam and not issued by the police. He urged members of the public to ignore it and avoid making any payments through unofficial platforms.The fraudulent message reads: "Reminder: Unpaid traffic ticket TKT-174920433665 for ACR2025 issued on 2025-06-06 under Road Traffic Act. Fine: 10.00 USD. Due by 2025-06-20. Settle now to avoid late fees and penalties."Commissioner Nyathi made it clear that the police do not currently accept traffic fine payments online."The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to advise the public that this message is fake and not authorised or issued by the police," he said. "We urge members of the public not to fall victim to this scam and to be cautious of such fraudulent activities."He emphasised that all traffic violation fines must be paid in person at designated police stations.Nyathi also assured that the ZRP will officially announce when and how online payments for traffic violations will be introduced, once the system is in place.Motorists are advised to report any suspicious messages or attempts to solicit payment to their nearest police station.