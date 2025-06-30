Cautious optimism over Old Gwanda Road upgrade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ward 19 councillor for Maphisa, Nqobizitha Ngwenya of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has expressed cautious optimism following a presentation by Zwane Investments, the company contracted to upgrade the Old Gwanda Road into a modern tarred highway.The major infrastructure project, which will cut through Matobo district, is set to be implemented under a Build-Operate-and-Transfer (BOT) model. Under the agreement, Zwane Investments will finance the road construction and recoup its investment by collecting toll fees for the next 25 years."This is a massive development for our district," Ngwenya told Southern Eye in an interview. "While we are excited, we are also very cautious, knowing how long such projects can take before the benefits reach communities."Key aspects of the upgrade include sourcing road-building materials such as quarry stone, river sand, and pit sand from within Matobo. Zwane Investments has also requested land for the construction of a tollgate at Fort Usher Turnoff and a shopping mall at Ntunjambili - proposals that have sparked both interest and concern within the district.Ngwenya explained that the proposed tollgate would be a primary revenue generator for the company. "They need land for that tollgate from Matobo RDC and we’ve noted the importance of such a facility in terms of income generation," he said.The proposed shopping mall at Ntunjambili, while aligned with Matobo Rural District Council’s broader economic vision, presents challenges given the ecological and cultural significance of the area."Our district master plan, already approved and awaiting ministerial actioning, envisions Ntunjambili as an agro-production and processing zone," Ngwenya said. "It is an area with abundant wetlands ideal for market gardening, which could significantly boost the local economy - even if much of the produce goes to Bulawayo."He also emphasised the importance of protecting local heritage sites during the road construction process. "We expect Zwane Investments to ensure road works do not disturb these cultural treasures. These sites are invaluable to us."As part of efforts to manage displacement caused by the project, four new homesteads have already been constructed for affected families, Ngwenya revealed, in line with constitutional provisions on humane relocation.The project is also expected to create jobs for locals, both skilled and unskilled. "We have made it clear to the company that Matobo residents must be considered first for all available opportunities - and it has agreed to that," Ngwenya said.While the scope and scale of the project have been largely welcomed, the councillor remains measured in his expectations, citing the need for continued community engagement and accountability as construction progresses.