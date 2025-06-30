Latest News Editor's Choice


Residents demand accountability over CDF

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 16:30hrs | Views
Frustrated residents across Masvingo province have written to their elected representatives demanding transparency and accountability in the use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and ploughback funds, citing a lack of progress on basic infrastructure and social services.

The letters, coordinated by community structures under the Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) initiative, were addressed to Members of Parliament and councillors. Signed by representatives from 10 wards, the petitions highlight mounting concerns over broken promises and stalled development projects.

Ephraim Mundau, a member of COTRAD’s Action for Accountability Group in Zaka Ward 18, expressed deep concern about the disconnect between community needs and actual spending.

"The CDF and ploughback funds should be allocated to the priorities that we set as a community," said Mundau. "But our roads remain impassable, bridges are destroyed, and borehole promises remain unfulfilled."

CDFs were introduced by the government to promote grassroots development by equipping legislators with funds to implement small-scale projects in their constituencies. However, in Masvingo, residents say the funds have made little tangible impact.

Mercy Muziri, a resident of Zaka Ward 19, said local leaders had previously pledged to drill boreholes using devolution funds, but no progress has been made.

"The council promised to drill boreholes, but nothing has materialised. That is why we decided to write to them – maybe they will finally realise how serious we are," she said.

In Masvingo Central’s Ward 16, Malvin Maburuse added that residents had not been consulted on how CDFs should be spent, even as communities struggle with deteriorating infrastructure.

"The CDF should prioritise road rehabilitation," said Maburuse. "Roads like Chatikobo and Chisiya are in a terrible state. There’s no transparency, and we don’t know how these funds are being used."

In Chiredzi Rural District Council’s Ward 13, John Ndingwa echoed the frustration, accusing MPs and councillors of making empty promises during campaigns only to abandon the electorate after securing votes.

"We are tired of empty promises. Our leaders disappear until the next election," Ndingwa said.

Apex Samboko from Ward 28 added that the lack of clinics and access to clean water remained major concerns. Residents, he said, were forced to rely on canal water, leading to tension with Tongaat Hulett, a private sugar company that controls the irrigation canals.

"There’s even conflict with Tongaat Hulett because the company doesn’t want us drawing water from the canal, but we have no alternative," Samboko said.

The community letters call for urgent government and local authority intervention to ensure that public funds, particularly CDFs, are used transparently and in consultation with local residents.

As calls for accountability grow louder, civic groups like COTRAD say they will continue pushing for dialogue and transparency to ensure development funds truly benefit the communities they are meant to serve.

Source - Southern Eye
