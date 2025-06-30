Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZB Bank secures US$5 million Afreximbank facility

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 16:29hrs | Views
ZB Bank Limited has secured a US$5 million loan facility from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Zimbabwe, particularly those engaged in export-related activities.

The agreement was signed on Friday during the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Abuja. ZB Bank chief executive officer Elisha Chibvuri represented the bank, while Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank executive vice-president for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, signed on behalf of the continental lender.

Speaking to NewsDay Business, Chibvuri said the funding would be a game-changer for SMEs, who have long been sidelined by traditional financial institutions in favour of large corporations.

"We signed a US$5 million facility for SMEs. We want to support those SMEs who are into exports," said Chibvuri. "We are looking at the impact - US$5 million for SMEs means we can accommodate a lot of them."

The facility will cover both working capital and capital expenditure, with a repayment tenure of five years. ZB Bank says it hopes to expand access for SMEs to affordable financing, enabling them to grow and drive economic activity in downstream industries.

"What has been happening is that big companies get funding and on-lend to smaller players," Chibvuri explained. "This facility allows SMEs to come directly to the bank and access cheaper funding. That speeds up their growth cycle."

Chibvuri also revealed that the bank is in talks with Afreximbank to increase the size of the facility in future. "We’re negotiating to grow the purse size, and next time we hope to be talking about US$20 million to US$25 million."

This marks the first Afreximbank facility specifically targeted at SMEs in Zimbabwe, making ZB Bank a pioneer in promoting direct SME access to trade finance.

"We are happy to be among the banks offering this kind of targeted support," Chibvuri added. "All facilities that have been coming in so far have largely catered to big corporates."

This latest agreement brings to three the number of facilities ZB Bank has secured from Afreximbank. These include an ongoing US$20 million energy sector facility, which is currently nearing full disbursement, and a US$10 million guarantee-based facility, part of which requires cash collateral.

Chibvuri noted that uptake for the guarantee facility has been low due to the cash cover requirement, and discussions are underway to restructure it.

"We are negotiating for better terms so that security requirements are aligned with clients' export potential rather than cash availability," he said.

The new facility is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Zimbabwe’s SME sector, enhancing export capacity, and promoting inclusive economic development.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

42 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2562 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 881 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views