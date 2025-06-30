6 arrested over Mapanzure High protest

News / National

Tensions flared at Mapanzure High School in Masvingo province after a group of disgruntled parents staged a protest against the school head, demanding urgent intervention over what they described as poor management and lack of transparency. The protest resulted in the arrest of six parents, who were taken for questioning at Muchakata Police Station.Sources told TellZim News that parents had gathered at the school, blocking learners from attending classes and demanding that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) address longstanding concerns. However, the ministry officials who were expected to attend reportedly failed to show up, further aggravating the situation."Six of the parents were taken to Muchakata for questioning. We’re still waiting to hear what will happen to them. If they are required to pay fines, fellow parents have pledged to assist," said one parent.The protest, initially scheduled for June 11, had already been disrupted once by police, who intervened and dispersed the crowd. A subsequent closed-door meeting with parent representatives reportedly failed to yield any meaningful resolution, prompting fresh demonstrations.Commenting on the unrest, Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylatte Mhike confirmed awareness of the situation, adding that the matter was being handled by the district office."The challenge is that when parents are angry, they want instant results, yet we have to follow due processes, which can seem slow. We are addressing the matter, and a lasting solution will be found," Mhike said.The controversy stems in part from a long-standing issue involving the school bus, which was hired out in 2022 by the Zanu PF Women’s League for travel to Victoria Falls for the First Lady’s cookout competition. The bus was later involved in an accident near Mashava and has been out of service since, prompting questions about accountability and prioritisation of school resources.However, parents say their grievances go beyond the bus issue. One parent accused the headmaster of mismanagement and failing to advance the school's development."It’s not just about the bus. There’s poor administration, lack of transparency, and now we’ve seen the closure of A-Level classes - a clear indication that the school is regressing. We’ve lost confidence in the school head and are calling for his immediate transfer," said the parent.The school leadership has yet to respond publicly to the allegations, while parents continue to demand urgent action to resolve the standoff. The situation remains tense, with parents vowing not to relent until their concerns are formally addressed.