Bulawayo takes investment campaign to Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is set to host a high-level investment conference in Harare next month as part of renewed efforts to drive economic revitalisation in Zimbabwe's second-largest city. The event, dubbed the Khumbul'ekhaya (Remember Back Home) Investment Conference, will take place on July 30, 2025, and is aimed at reconnecting Bulawayo-born entrepreneurs now based in the capital with investment opportunities back home.Once regarded as the industrial hub of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo has seen its economic fortunes wane over the years, resulting in the migration of both capital and skilled personnel to Harare and other cities. The upcoming investment indaba is designed to reverse this trend by re-engaging stakeholders who can play a role in rebuilding the city's economy.According to the BCC, the conference will bring together businesspeople originally from Bulawayo but now residing in Harare, as well as new investors, policymakers, and other critical stakeholders. The event will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and promotion of investment prospects across various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and technology.In a concept note released by the city council, officials said the decision to hold the conference in Harare was a deliberate strategy to engage with a significant number of Bulawayo-born professionals who have lost touch with developments in their home city. They described the event as a catalyst for reigniting economic ties with the diaspora community and positioning Bulawayo as an attractive investment destination once again.Bulawayo City Council indicated that the event will not be a once-off initiative. Plans are underway to host future editions in Bulawayo itself and in major diaspora hubs abroad, to maximise engagement with global investors. A virtual participation option is also being explored to allow a broader audience to join.The investment conference is expected to generate fresh interest in the city's economic potential and address long-standing challenges that have hindered its growth. In addition to showcasing opportunities, the event will create a forum where business leaders can interact directly with policymakers and city officials to discuss obstacles, advocate for reforms, and align on strategies that support local economic development.BCC views this conference as a critical component of its broader investment attraction strategy. Officials believe that by facilitating high-level engagements and offering structured investment pathways, Bulawayo can begin to reclaim its status as a leading industrial and commercial centre in Zimbabwe.With growing interest from local entrepreneurs and an open-door approach from the city's leadership, the Khumbul'ekhaya Investment Conference signals a renewed commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Bulawayo.