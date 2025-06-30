Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo takes investment campaign to Harare

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 13:11hrs | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is set to host a high-level investment conference in Harare next month as part of renewed efforts to drive economic revitalisation in Zimbabwe's second-largest city. The event, dubbed the Khumbul'ekhaya (Remember Back Home) Investment Conference, will take place on July 30, 2025, and is aimed at reconnecting Bulawayo-born entrepreneurs now based in the capital with investment opportunities back home.

Once regarded as the industrial hub of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo has seen its economic fortunes wane over the years, resulting in the migration of both capital and skilled personnel to Harare and other cities. The upcoming investment indaba is designed to reverse this trend by re-engaging stakeholders who can play a role in rebuilding the city's economy.

According to the BCC, the conference will bring together businesspeople originally from Bulawayo but now residing in Harare, as well as new investors, policymakers, and other critical stakeholders. The event will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and promotion of investment prospects across various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and technology.

In a concept note released by the city council, officials said the decision to hold the conference in Harare was a deliberate strategy to engage with a significant number of Bulawayo-born professionals who have lost touch with developments in their home city. They described the event as a catalyst for reigniting economic ties with the diaspora community and positioning Bulawayo as an attractive investment destination once again.

Bulawayo City Council indicated that the event will not be a once-off initiative. Plans are underway to host future editions in Bulawayo itself and in major diaspora hubs abroad, to maximise engagement with global investors. A virtual participation option is also being explored to allow a broader audience to join.

The investment conference is expected to generate fresh interest in the city's economic potential and address long-standing challenges that have hindered its growth. In addition to showcasing opportunities, the event will create a forum where business leaders can interact directly with policymakers and city officials to discuss obstacles, advocate for reforms, and align on strategies that support local economic development.

BCC views this conference as a critical component of its broader investment attraction strategy. Officials believe that by facilitating high-level engagements and offering structured investment pathways, Bulawayo can begin to reclaim its status as a leading industrial and commercial centre in Zimbabwe.

With growing interest from local entrepreneurs and an open-door approach from the city's leadership, the Khumbul'ekhaya Investment Conference signals a renewed commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Bulawayo.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

42 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2564 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views