'Bring in ZACC to clean up Highlanders'

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club is currently engulfed in a storm of controversy following the sudden resignation of Acting CEO Kindman Ndlovu, who last week submitted a scathing letter citing a toxic working environment and ongoing clashes with Finance Executive member Nkani Khoza. However, the detailed nature of Ndlovu's resignation letter has sparked fierce backlash from fans and observers, many of whom argue that the letter is a desperate smokescreen aimed at diverting attention from deeper issues plaguing the club, including allegations of corruption, fraudulent player contracts, and a systemic "capture" of the club by individuals prioritising personal gain over the legacy of Bosso.In his letter addressed to chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and copied to key executives, Ndlovu accused Khoza of fostering intolerable conditions that made his position untenable. Among the allegations were claims that Khoza denied knowledge of Exco resolutions despite official meeting minutes, retrospectively scrutinised transactions from before Ndlovu's tenure and prematurely branded discrepancies as "fraudulent" without prior consultation, and conducted interviews with Ndlovu's staff behind his back while demanding reports. Ndlovu also condemned Khoza's inappropriate attempts to access the CEO's office, which doubled as a filing room containing sensitive documents, and accused him of setting "traps" by avoiding input on critical issues only to later criticise decisions made.Ndlovu described his immediate resignation as necessary "to minimise the damage to my image and reputation," framing his departure as a principled stand against misconduct within the club's leadership. Yet, the letter's exhaustive detail and timing have drawn mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the motives behind the resignation."This letter is smelly," declared Mandla Tshuma of the Bosso Cowdray Park Chapter. "It's awash with excuses and reeks of someone trying to cover their tracks and those of their buddies before the net closes. Why this sudden, exhaustive list on the way out? Khoza is finally doing the job the treasurer should have done years ago."Ndlovu's resignation coincides with a difficult period for Highlanders on the pitch and the emergence of troubling allegations against certain executive and board members. Reports have surfaced that some players who seldom feature in matches are nevertheless on lucrative contracts with extensive benefits, while regular starters receive less favourable terms. There are also accusations of inflated signing-off fees shared among officials. Further, a senior executive has been implicated in a conflict of interest, allegedly referring injured players to his personal medical venture for treatment.This crisis follows years of dysfunction at the club. The CEO position has been marked by a revolving door of controversial exits and failures to meet constitutional responsibilities. The treasurer's office has fared even worse, culminating in a historic low: Highlanders' most recent audited accounts reportedly received a "disclaimer of opinion" from auditors, their severest critique. This finding implies that records were so inadequate auditors could not verify the club's financial statements, effectively rendering Highlanders "financially non-existent."Many fans are now calling for an urgent, thorough audit of the club's finances. They demand that anyone found culpable of wrongdoing be reported to the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, in a bid to cleanse Highlanders of corruption and restore its proud legacy.