Joshua Nkomo commemoration set for tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Joshua Nkomo Restoration Project Trust, together with The Joshua Nkomo Foundation, will host a commemoration event tomorrow at the Matshamhlope Museum to mark the 26th anniversary of the death of the late Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, widely known as Father Zimbabwe.July 1, 2025, marks 26 years since Dr Nkomo passed away, and the event aims to celebrate his enduring legacy. According to Tyson Chipikwa, Programs Director of the Joshua Nkomo Trust, the commemoration will feature an arts exhibition and a keynote lecture delivered by Kwanele Hlabangana, Executive Director of the Joshua Nkomo Restoration Trust. Speeches will also be made by a family representative, the Chair of the Restoration Project Trust, and an official from the Ministry of Education.Mr Chipikwa highlighted that the commemoration's central goal is to instill Dr Nkomo's values of equality and non-tribalism among the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of "catching them young." Schools from across the Bulawayo metropolitan area are expected to participate, offering students a unique opportunity to learn about Dr Nkomo's legacy while showcasing their talents.Through this event, the organisers hope to inspire a new generation to embrace the ideals of equal opportunity and unity that Dr Nkomo championed throughout his life.