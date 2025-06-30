Bulawayo urged to adopt inclusive budgeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

An agenda activist and human rights lawyer, Prisca Dube, has called on Bulawayo City Council to adopt a more inclusive budgeting process that addresses the diverse needs of all its residents.Speaking at a recent multi-stakeholder conference, Dube stressed the critical role civil society organisations (CSOs) play in ensuring public services are gender-responsive and inclusive. The conference brought together representatives from the local authority, government ministries, informal trader associations, feminist groups, and various civil society bodies."A budget that supports effective public service delivery is essential," Dube said. "Everything depends on how we manage city finances. It is the responsibility of civil society to monitor how public funds are spent."Dube clarified that inclusive budgeting does not mean separate budgets for men and women but rather a single budget that reflects the needs of all citizens, including persons with disabilities and youth. "We need a budget that is inclusive and ensures no one is left behind," she said. "Men, women, youth, and persons with disabilities must all be considered."Transparency was also a key focus, with Dube urging the council to provide public access to information on contract awards and management. "We must know what contracts exist, who has received them, and how they will benefit the residents of Bulawayo. This information should be made available to the public," she insisted.Ward 11 Councillor Suzan Sithole supported the call, urging civil society to empower women to participate actively in budget consultations. "Civil society must help raise awareness among women so they are not afraid to speak out," she said. "They must be equipped with knowledge and encouraged to attend consultation forums to share their views."