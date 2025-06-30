Latest News Editor's Choice


Zinara holds historic AGM

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 15:48hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) is holding its 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM), a milestone event that marks the first time in the organisation's history that the AGM is being conducted within six months of the financial year's closure.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairperson on Transport Tawanda Karikoga, ZINARA board chairperson Dr George Manyaya, chief executive officer Mr Nkosinathi Ncube, and senior Government officials, is set to review the authority's performance, financial standing, and strategic roadmap.

In his opening remarks, Dr Manyaya expressed gratitude for the high-level presence of officials, which he said demonstrated a shared commitment to enhancing Zimbabwe's road infrastructure.

"This is the first AGM in ZINARA's history to be held within six months after the closure of the financial year," said Dr Manyaya. "ZINARA was behind with its audit and worked diligently to bring it up to date. The fruits of our hard work have manifested today as we review last year's performance and gather insights to drive further improvements."

He acknowledged the support of the Office of the Auditor-General in facilitating the timely audits and presented a positive picture of the organisation's financial health.

"I am pleased to announce that for the second successive year, ZINARA's financial accounts have received an unqualified audit opinion," Dr Manyaya said. "This clean audit report is a major achievement and reflects our strong commitment to transparency, good governance, and accountability."

Highlighting the authority's role in national and regional infrastructure development, Dr Manyaya noted ZINARA's significant financial contribution to the rehabilitation of roads ahead of the successful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit in 2024.

"Our support in preparing road infrastructure for this high-level event illustrates the real impact of the Road Fund and the strategic use of resources. We are also exploring innovative funding models to sustain the Road Fund and fully support our Road Authorities moving forward," he said.

The AGM is expected to lay the groundwork for enhanced operational efficiency, broader stakeholder engagement, and continued reforms aimed at strengthening the national road administration system.

Source - The Herald

