New commander at Ngezi barracks

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) last Friday marked a significant leadership transition at Ngezi Barracks with the handover-takeover ceremony for the 51 Infantry Battalion Commanding Officers.The event, overseen by Commander 5 Brigade, Brigadier-General Lawrence Munzararikwa, formalised the transfer of command from outgoing Lieutenant-Colonel Truman Nkiwane to Lieutenant-Colonel Ngonidzashe Jagada. The transition follows Lt-Col Nkiwane's reassignment to another national security mission.Addressing officers and soldiers during the ceremony, Lt-Col Nkiwane reflected on his service and the achievements of the battalion under his leadership."We did many programmes in this area and I am happy that the battalion has produced recognised military leaders. I want to implore our officers to continue supporting the incoming officer commanding," he said.Lt-Col Nkiwane also expressed pride in the battalion's contributions to national security and the development of military personnel during his tenure.Taking over the reins, Lt-Col Jagada expressed his gratitude and readiness to assume leadership of the battalion."I am happy that I am leading a dedicated team with a good history, and as the incoming officer commanding this battalion, I am ready to execute my duties diligently. I hope we will have a wonderful journey together," he said.The ceremony at Ngezi Barracks symbolised continuity and discipline within the ZNA, underscoring the army's commitment to orderly leadership transitions and the advancement of national security priorities.