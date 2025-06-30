Zimbabwean teen signs pro deal with Ipswich Town

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean teenage football prodigy Corbin Mthunzi has officially joined English Premier League side Ipswich Town, ending his stint with Brighton and Hove Albion.The 17-year-old midfield sensation, who was previously on a scholarship deal at Brighton, has signed a two-year professional contract with Ipswich Town, which comes into effect on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.Mthunzi was snapped up by the newly promoted Premier League outfit in April after a successful trial period in which he impressed the club's technical team with his composure, vision, and maturity on the ball.Born in England to a British mother and Zimbabwean father, Mthunzi has already represented England at Under-15 level. However, his Zimbabwean heritage has made him a source of immense pride for fans back home, who continue to follow his progress closely.With Ipswich Town preparing for their first top-flight campaign in over two decades, Mthunzi is among a new crop of promising talents tipped to make an impact as the club seeks to establish itself in the Premier League.As the 2025/26 season draws near, anticipation is mounting around the dynamic midfielder's potential to rise to the occasion and showcase his talent on football's grandest domestic stage.