Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean teen signs pro deal with Ipswich Town

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 15:51hrs | Views
Zimbabwean teenage football prodigy Corbin Mthunzi has officially joined English Premier League side Ipswich Town, ending his stint with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 17-year-old midfield sensation, who was previously on a scholarship deal at Brighton, has signed a two-year professional contract with Ipswich Town, which comes into effect on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Mthunzi was snapped up by the newly promoted Premier League outfit in April after a successful trial period in which he impressed the club's technical team with his composure, vision, and maturity on the ball.

Born in England to a British mother and Zimbabwean father, Mthunzi has already represented England at Under-15 level. However, his Zimbabwean heritage has made him a source of immense pride for fans back home, who continue to follow his progress closely.

With Ipswich Town preparing for their first top-flight campaign in over two decades, Mthunzi is among a new crop of promising talents tipped to make an impact as the club seeks to establish itself in the Premier League.

As the 2025/26 season draws near, anticipation is mounting around the dynamic midfielder's potential to rise to the occasion and showcase his talent on football's grandest domestic stage.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

43 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2566 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views