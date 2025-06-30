Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor sues sister for squandering rentals

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 16:15hrs | Views
A bitter dispute over a family property has spilled into the Harare Civil Court, where a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), Jaslene Mutunhiri, accused her sister of monopolising rental income from their late parents' Hatfield home while neglecting both the property and their ailing mother.

Appearing before Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, Pastor Mutunhiri alleged that her sister, Francisca Mutunhiri, has been unlawfully collecting US$1,600 in monthly rent from tenants at the family home for more than a year. She claimed Francisca has not shared the proceeds with the rest of the family, including their mother, and instead used the money for personal luxuries.

"My sister came back from South Africa to stay at our family home in Hatfield. She is refusing to leave," the pastor told the court.

Pastor Mutunhiri said the Hatfield house was part of a shared family estate and accused her sister of taking full control without consent from other beneficiaries. She also claimed Francisca was verbally abusive and had even harassed their elderly mother.

Despite attempts to settle the matter privately, Pastor Mutunhiri said her efforts had failed, alleging that Francisca destroyed documents relating to the house's ownership and was spreading false accusations to tarnish her image and ministry.

"She has threatened to kill me if I continue asking for my share," the pastor said. "I earn very little as a servant of God and need to benefit from our family's property."

In her defence, Francisca denied all the allegations, telling the court she had been entrusted with the house through mutual family consensus and had taken care of it alongside their mother.

"No one else wanted to take care of that house or our mother when she was unwell," she said. "Now that the house is generating income, they want to push me out."

Francisca also rejected claims that she threatened her sister's life and accused her siblings of abandoning family responsibilities.

After hearing both submissions, Magistrate Mukwesha granted a protection order in favour of Pastor Mutunhiri and advised the sisters to approach the appropriate court for resolution of property-related matters.

"This is a family property dispute. It needs to be resolved in a court that deals with inheritance and property division," said the magistrate.

The case highlights the growing number of inheritance-related disputes in Zimbabwe, particularly involving urban properties with multiple beneficiaries.

Source - The Herald
