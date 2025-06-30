Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Driver in the court over US$600,000 Harare robbery

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 16:14hrs | Views
A man suspected of being the inside informant in a daring US$600,000 armed robbery in central Harare has appeared in court facing charges of robbery.

Samson Gora, who is employed as a driver by businessman Rafiq Adam of Merchantman Enterprises, is accused of conspiring with a gang of robbers to carry out the heist, which took place on June 16 along Cameroon Street.

According to court documents, Gora allegedly supplied crucial information to accomplices about the movement and storage of large sums of cash at his employer's premises. He is said to have coordinated the crime with known suspects Nyengerayi Chikwadze, Oscar Muchenje, and two unidentified foreign nationals who are still on the run.

On the day of the robbery, the gang allegedly posed as clients before storming into Mr Adam's office, brandishing a pistol. One of the suspects reportedly struck the businessman with the butt of the weapon and demanded keys to the safe. Fearing for his life, Mr Adam complied, leading the robbers to access and loot US$500,000 in cash and other valuables, pushing the total loss to US$600,000.

Gora was arrested on June 27 after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide received intelligence linking him to the offence. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to being the inside man and admitted receiving US$10,000 as his share of the loot.

Further investigations led authorities to recover US$4,400 in cash and a Toyota Hiace allegedly purchased with the stolen money. The vehicle was reportedly found hidden at the home of his brother, Willard Gora.

The case has raised alarms over rising cases of inside jobs in major robberies and the involvement of trusted employees in high-value crimes. Gora remains in custody as investigations continue, with police intensifying the search for the remaining suspects.

Source - zbc
More on: #Driver, #Robbery, #Harare

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

43 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2566 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 991 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views