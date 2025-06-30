Driver in the court over US$600,000 Harare robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man suspected of being the inside informant in a daring US$600,000 armed robbery in central Harare has appeared in court facing charges of robbery.Samson Gora, who is employed as a driver by businessman Rafiq Adam of Merchantman Enterprises, is accused of conspiring with a gang of robbers to carry out the heist, which took place on June 16 along Cameroon Street.According to court documents, Gora allegedly supplied crucial information to accomplices about the movement and storage of large sums of cash at his employer's premises. He is said to have coordinated the crime with known suspects Nyengerayi Chikwadze, Oscar Muchenje, and two unidentified foreign nationals who are still on the run.On the day of the robbery, the gang allegedly posed as clients before storming into Mr Adam's office, brandishing a pistol. One of the suspects reportedly struck the businessman with the butt of the weapon and demanded keys to the safe. Fearing for his life, Mr Adam complied, leading the robbers to access and loot US$500,000 in cash and other valuables, pushing the total loss to US$600,000.Gora was arrested on June 27 after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide received intelligence linking him to the offence. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to being the inside man and admitted receiving US$10,000 as his share of the loot.Further investigations led authorities to recover US$4,400 in cash and a Toyota Hiace allegedly purchased with the stolen money. The vehicle was reportedly found hidden at the home of his brother, Willard Gora.The case has raised alarms over rising cases of inside jobs in major robberies and the involvement of trusted employees in high-value crimes. Gora remains in custody as investigations continue, with police intensifying the search for the remaining suspects.