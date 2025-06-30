Jokonya's farm invaders to remain in custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eight men accused of criminal trespassing at the farm of the late national hero and diplomat, Tichaona Jokonya, will remain in custody for two more nights after a Harare magistrate postponed their bail hearing to Wednesday.The suspects, who are believed to be working with a senior army officer in a suspected land invasion scheme, were arrested last Wednesday while erecting a barbed wire fence on a portion of Elvington Farm, also known as KwaJokonya. The 424-hectare farm, located outside Harare, is legally owned by the Jokonya family, with title deeds confirming its purchase in 1992.The accused are Cephas Ndiripo (47), Newton Mafoti (46), Honest Tarugarira (30), Ashley Chimbare (22), Dean Nyagona (26), Naison Mbara (23), Panashe Weju (23), and Aaron Mushamu (30).According to court papers, police were first alerted to the attempted farm takeover on June 6, but the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. However, they returned on June 25 to resume erecting the fence, prompting the farm manager to notify authorities once more.Upon their arrest, the men told police they were contracted by one Shadrack Chimbare of Chivhu to carry out the fencing work. The Jokonya family claims Chimbare is acting under the instruction of Colonel Kennedy Makavange of the Zimbabwe National Army.The courts have since directed police to verify the accused's residential addresses and to confirm the authenticity of an alleged offer letter from the Ministry of Lands, which the suspects claim grants them access to the farm.The case has sparked outrage from the Jokonya family, who say the invasion is a blatant violation of property rights and a smear on the legacy of the late diplomat. Tichaona Jokonya served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to the United Nations and was appointed Minister of Information in 2005 by then-President Robert Mugabe. He was declared a national hero upon his death and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.The accused are expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the continuation of their bail application.